Americans Are Getting ‘Tired’ of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Narrative About Royal Family After Netflix Documentary, Expert Says

Have Americans had enough of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claims about the royal family? A journalist thinks that Americans are getting “tired” of the Sussexes after they aired more dirty laundry in their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Rolf Vennenbernd/picture alliance via Getty Images

Expert believes people don’t regard ‘the royal family as a paragon of virtue’ anymore

Speaking with Express, royal expert and journalist Sandro Monetti said he believes that the public is losing interest in Harry and Meghan after they spilled more details about royal life in the Netflix documentary.

“I think the days are long gone where anyone holds the royal family up as a paragon of virtue, that’s for sure,” Monetti said. “This dirty glimpse behind the palace doors has tarnished that image even more, but it isn’t going to break it.”

He continued, “There is still, despite how many word bombs Harry and Meghan lob across the ocean, a lot of affection for the institution in the US and I feel it. Many ex-pats living here feel it as well. One reality show can’t ruin that.”

Expert says American audiences are getting ‘tired’ of Prince Harry and Meghan’s ‘same old arguments’ about royal family

According to Monetti, the one-sided Netflix documentary might have been the breaking point for the American audience, noting how they are getting “tired” of all of Harry and Meghan’s complaints.

“I can see how the concern from the palace might be that the US is only being fed one side of the story with this Netflix series,” he explained. “In many ways, this TV show was like a criminal prosecution if you never heard from the defense.”

Monetti continued, “But it’s a narrative that the American public appears to be tired of, at least from my experience and conversations. ‘Is that all there is? Is this it?’”

He noted, “Is this going to be what defines Harry and Meghan now? The same old arguments. If you give people something new, they will be fascinated. If you just keep rehashing the same old stuff they will look elsewhere.”

The expert added, “We now await the Harry book on January 10 to see if that will just be another rehash or if it will indeed be fresh stuff.”

Royal expert believes Americans ‘will begin turning against Meghan and Harry’

Royal expert Nile Gardiner also predicted that Americans would lose interest in Harry and Meghan. According to Gardiner, the Sussexes’ “vicious attacks” against the royal family will make fans turn on them.

“The American people clearly love William and Kate,” Gardiner said. “But the American people will begin turning against Meghan and Harry.”

He continued, “They will be popular with the liberal left-wing elite but increasingly unpopular with the American people. They will become isolated in the US and will be as unpopular here as they are in the UK.”

Gardiner added, “Americans don’t like vicious attacks on the royal family. The monarchy remains extremely popular in the US.”