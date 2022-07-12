‘America’s Got Talent’: Acrobats Duo Forza Reached the Semi-Finals in Another ‘Got Talent’ Competition

America’s Got Talent Season 17 continues with its sixth night of auditions on Tuesday, July 12. As always, the episode will include a wide variety of acts, from comedians to singers to daredevils. This particular set of auditions also has a handful of acrobatic performances. One pair of acrobats, known as Duo Forza, will appear on America’s Got Talent for their third time in a Got Talent series. They even made it to the semi-finals in another competition. Here’s what to know about Duo Forza.

Duo Forza on ‘America’s Got Talent’ | Trae Patton/NBC

Acrobats Lian Álvarez and Jose Sanchez make up Duo Forza

According to Duo Forza’s page on Soul Artist, partners Lian Álvarez and Jose Sanchez make up the pair. Álvarez describes himself as an “actor, dancer, and acrobat” who studied at the National Circus School of Havana, Cuba. He specializes in “hand-to-hand, air straps, Russian bar, Banquina,” and more. Meanwhile, Álvarez specializes in “aerial rope and hand balancing.” Together, Duo Forza has taken on cruise ships, cabaret shows, and more.

Duo Forza often posts images and videos of their practice and performances on Instagram. Their work often involves balancing each other on their hands, as well as hanging from ropes and doing jumps.

Duo Forza made it to the semi-finals in ‘Spain’s Got Talent’ Season 5

In 2019, Duo Forza made their Got Talent debut via Spain’s Got Talent Season 5. The pair made it all the way to the semi-finals. As seen above, their performance combined dance with acrobatics as they both hung from a set of chains suspended from the ceiling.

To the judges’ amazement, Álvarez and Sanchez both balanced on the chains’ handles with incredible strength. At one point, one even stood on the other’s shoulders as the chain rose to the sky. Duo Forza later hugged each other while hanging onto the chains and spun around rapidly. At the end of their performance, the audience gave a standing ovation.

After Spain’s Got Talent, Duo Forza appeared on Got Talent Slovakia and Das Supertalent in 2021. Their performance for the latter featured more of a comedic dance routine, as seen on their Instagram account.

Duo Forza takes on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17 during Night 6 of auditions

We see another round of auditions in your future. ? #AGT pic.twitter.com/lJbKUQiZFL — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) July 12, 2022

Now, it’s time for Duo Forza to try their luck at America’s version of the competition series. The pair haven’t teased much about their performance, but they did announce their audition online.

“It’s been so hard to keep this a secret, but now I can tell you. I AUDITIONED on @AGT! Now, who’s ready for the season premiere on TUESDAY 5/31?” Duo Forza wrote on Instagram.

Attached to the post was a photo from their rehearsal, showing one balanced on the other’s hands. Fans will have to wait and see what else Duo Forza will have in store during their performance in front of judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Heidi Klum.

Check out Duo Forza’s audition for America’s Got Talent Season 17 on July 12 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

