‘America’s Got Talent’: 89-Year-Old Burlesque Dancer Penny Starr Sr. Promises ‘More Clothes Will Come Off’

Just when the America’s Got Talent judges think they’ve seen it all, another wonderfully surprising act comes along. The final night of America’s Got Talent Season 17 auditions went out with a bang thanks to Penny Starr Sr., an 89-year-old burlesque dancer. Starr wowed the judges and the audience with her sense of humor and energy. Check out her audition below and read the fascinating story of how she came into this lifelong career.

How Penny Starr Sr. began her lifelong career as a burlesque dancer

Before her audition aired on NBC, Starr, a Florida resident, spoke with Florida Today about her career leading up to this point. Starr revealed that her real name is Janet Gaynor, but her mother chose the stage name “Penny Starr” based on Pennies From Heaven and A Star Is Born. She started dancing in 1957 when she joined a circus.

“They wanted me to fly, but I was no good on the (trapeze) line. I was in the net more than I was up in the air. So they took me from the aerial act and gave me Lucy, the baby elephant,” Starr explained. “I worked a dance routine with her. I was with her for over a year. And then they got me into the carnival. The carnival owner’s wife taught me how to be a burlesque dancer.”

Throughout her career, Starr has met famous acts like Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., Dean Martin, and more. She won pageants and earned a spot in the Las Vegas Hall of Fame. But even after 65 years in the business, Starr has no plans to retire.

“As long as they want me and can pay for me, I’ll work,” she said. “I love the stage. You have to love the stage, and the stage will love you back. And so will the people.”

Penny Starr Sr. burlesque danced to ‘Grand Old Flag’ on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17

Starr surprised the AGT audience when she walked on stage wearing a sparkling white dress, gloves, and a patriotic feather boa and hair piece. She told judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara that she’s a widow after having six husbands who all died. Starr joked that she could consider Cowell for her next husband, as he’s “come a long way in the last few years.”

Starr performed a dance to “Grand Old Flag,” unzipping her dress in the front and removing her boa. After the dance, Vergara told Starr, “I want to be just like you when I grow up.” Meanwhile, Cowell asked if more clothes would come off if she moved forward, and Starr said yes. And with that, the judges gave Starr four yesses.

In her interview with Florida Today, Starr said she was pleasantly surprised with the judges’ reactions, especially Cowell.

“If he would have blown the buzzer on me while I was working, I would have turned around and said, ‘Respect your elders.’ But no, he was nice,” she said.

Many ‘America’s Got Talent’ fans can’t wait to see more of Penny Starr Sr.

Viewers at home seemed to have positive reactions to Starr, too. Fans praised the dancer in the comments of her AGT audition on YouTube.

“So many people suffer greatly at half her age with health this and thats (I’m one of them),” one fan wote. “It’s awesome to see her quick wit and youthful energy at a very young 88! Good for her and good luck!”

“Very nice and heartwarming. Hopefully see more opportunities for the elderly to show their talents, accomplishments, brilliance,” another person added.

“She looks so good at 88, hope to see you dancing till you’re 100,” one fan commented.

America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Starting on Aug. 10, new episodes will also air on Wednesdays. Hopefully, America’s Got Talent fans will get to see Penny Starr Sr. perform again in the live shows.

