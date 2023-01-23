‘America’s Got Talent’: The Sacred Riana, 1 of the Most Viral Acts Ever, Returns to Curse Howie Mandel

One of the scariest America’s Got Talent acts is back for another audition. The Sacred Riana, an Indonesian magician, first went viral a few years ago for her bizarre and unsettling horror magic act on America’s Got Talent. Now, she’s one of the many acts to appear on AGT: All-Stars, and her new audition is even scarier than the last. Check out her audition, in which she haunts Howie Mandel, below.

The Sacred Riana on ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ | Casey Durkin/NBC

Who is The Sacred Riana?

The Sacred Riana, whose real name is Marie Antoinette Riana Graharani, performs creepy illusions that involve channeling spirits and playing with dolls. Her head often twitches as she stares at the audience, and she talks in a quavering voice.

Sacred Riana first appeared on AGT in season 13, where she told the story of a murder mystery and caused a spirit to appear behind judge Mel B in a photo. The video of her audition received more than 86 million views on YouTube, making it one of the most viral AGT auditions of all time. Now, the magician has her sights set on Howie Mandel.

The Sacred Riana is back on ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ 2023

AGT: All-Stars released an early look at Sacred Riana’s audition ahead of episode 4 on Jan. 23. In the video, seen above, judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel welcomed Sacred Riana to the show, but she refused to talk. Instead, she marched over to the judges’ table and instructed each of them to pick a piece of paper from a box. Sacred Riana then had the judge try and match their pieces to a photo inside a frame. Unfortunately for Mandel, his was a match.

Sacred Riana uttered her catchphrase — “Come if you want to play” — and caused the photo to disappear. She pointed to the stage, where something began to rise underneath a sheet. The magician brought Mandel to the stage and had him sit in a haunted chair, where something poked him in the back and whispered his name.

After returning to his seat, Howie found the original photo with a note on the back: “I’m coming for you, Howie.” The Sacred Riana then disappeared from the stage, ending her act.

Fans in the comments of the YouTube video loved the act. Some insisted that Sacred Riana needed a Golden Buzzer, while others thought she needed her own TV show.

“She is so horrifying yet entertaining at the same time. I did not expect her to come back but I’m so glad she did,” one fan wrote.

“She should have been given a Golden Buzzer! She puts so much effort in her acts. Horror Magic is not easy to pull out. And NETFLIX, are you seeing her? Make a show based on her character,” another user added.

Did Sacred Riana win ‘America’s Got Talent’?

Life doesn't always go according to plan, just get some rest and try another way ?? pic.twitter.com/TRZ5PiaSxa — The Sacred Riana (@rianariani) June 27, 2022

Sacred Riana didn’t win her first time on America’s Got Talent, but she did make it to the quarterfinals. Additionally, she won Asia’s Got Talent in 2017 and competed on Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions. Fans will have to tune in to AGT: All-Stars to see how far she makes it this time.

Fans can see The Sacred Riana and other Got Talent veterans perform on America’s Got Talent: All-Stars tonight, Jan. 23, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. New episodes air every Monday.