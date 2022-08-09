‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17: Every Act That Made It to the Live Qualifiers
America’s Got Talent Season 17 has concluded its auditions phase. Now, it’s time for phase two: the Qualifiers. During the Aug. 2 episode, judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Heidi Klum sat down together to narrow the competition from more than 130 acts to just 54. Plus, one more act will be revealed later on. Here are all the acts that made it to the live shows on America’s Got Talent Season 17, and how the Qualifiers will work.
All 54 acts that made it to the live Qualifiers on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17
Last week, NBC revealed 54 out of 55 acts that will perform in the Qualifiers, which begin on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The judges chose a wide variety of talent, including singers, acrobats, comedians, daredevils, and other unique performers. Here are the names of all the confirmed acts, including season 17’s Golden Buzzer winners, in alphabetical order:
- Acapop!
- Aiko Tanaka
- Amanda Mammana
- Amazing Veranica & Her Amazing Friends
- Amoukanama
- Aubrey Burchell
- Ava Swiss
- Avery Dixon
- Bayley Graham
- Ben Lapidus
- Blade 2 Blade
- Celia Munoz
- Chapel Hart
- Cline Twins
- Don McMillan
- Drake Milligan
- Duo Rings
- Freckled Zelda
- Funkanometry
- Fusion Japan
- Harper
- Hayden Kristal
- Jack Williams
- Jannick Holste
- JoJo and Bri
- Kristen Cruz
- Kristy Sellars
- Lace Larrabee
- Lee Collinson
- Lily Meola
- MPLUSPLUS
- Madison Baez
- Max Ostler
- Mayyas
- Merissa Beddows
- Mervant Vera
- Metaphysic
- Mia Morris
- Mike E. Winfield
- Mr. Pants
- Nicolas Ribs
- Oleksandr Yenivatov
- Players Choir
- Sara James
- Shu Takada
- Stefanny and Yeeremy
- The Brown Brothers
- The Lazy Generation
- The Pack Drumline
- Travis Japan
- Urbancrew Flyers
- Wyn Starks
- XOMG POP!
- Yu Hojin
Fans can see these acts perform over the course of the next few weeks.
The final act will be revealed during the live show on Sept. 6
Now, there’s still one spot left in the Qualifiers, but that act remains a mystery. The Aug. 2 episode unveiled a surprise Wildcard Vote, with four acts competing for the final spot. Fans had one week to vote for the act they wished to see in the live shows. The Wildcard Acts are:
- Auzzy Blood
- Ben Waites
- Debbii Dawson
- Jordan Conley
According to NBC, the winning act will perform during the Sept. 6 episode. However, it’s possible AGT will reveal the winner before that night.
How do the Qualifiers work on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17?
As NBC noted, America’s Got Talent Season 17’s live Qualifiers will take place over five weeks. Each week, on Tuesday night, 11 acts will perform. Then, fans will have time to vote for their favorite acts. The Live Results shows on Wednesday nights will reveal the Top 2 acts moving to the finale. Meanwhile, the remaining nine acts will go home. That will bring 10 acts in total to the finale, leaving one spot open for the judges to pick a favorite.
When and how to vote for your favorite acts in the Qualifying Rounds
Voting in the Qualifiers will open every Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET and close every Wednesday morning at 7 a.m. ET. Fans can vote via the America’s Got Talent website or the official app. There are 10 votes available per act per voting method.
New episodes of America’s Got Talent Season 17 air on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.
RELATED: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17’s Golden Buzzers, Ranked