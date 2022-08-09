‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17: Every Act That Made It to the Live Qualifiers

America’s Got Talent Season 17 has concluded its auditions phase. Now, it’s time for phase two: the Qualifiers. During the Aug. 2 episode, judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Heidi Klum sat down together to narrow the competition from more than 130 acts to just 54. Plus, one more act will be revealed later on. Here are all the acts that made it to the live shows on America’s Got Talent Season 17, and how the Qualifiers will work.

Fusion Japan, one of the acts moving to the live Qualifiers on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17 | Trae Patton/NBC

All 54 acts that made it to the live Qualifiers on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17

Last week, NBC revealed 54 out of 55 acts that will perform in the Qualifiers, which begin on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The judges chose a wide variety of talent, including singers, acrobats, comedians, daredevils, and other unique performers. Here are the names of all the confirmed acts, including season 17’s Golden Buzzer winners, in alphabetical order:

Acapop!

Aiko Tanaka

Amanda Mammana

Amazing Veranica & Her Amazing Friends

Amoukanama

Aubrey Burchell

Ava Swiss

Avery Dixon

Bayley Graham

Ben Lapidus

Blade 2 Blade

Celia Munoz

Chapel Hart

Cline Twins

Don McMillan

Drake Milligan

Duo Rings

Freckled Zelda

Funkanometry

Fusion Japan

Harper

Hayden Kristal

Jack Williams

Jannick Holste

JoJo and Bri

Kristen Cruz

Kristy Sellars

Lace Larrabee

Lee Collinson

Lily Meola

MPLUSPLUS

Madison Baez

Max Ostler

Mayyas

Merissa Beddows

Mervant Vera

Metaphysic

Mia Morris

Mike E. Winfield

Mr. Pants

Nicolas Ribs

Oleksandr Yenivatov

Players Choir

Sara James

Shu Takada

Stefanny and Yeeremy

The Brown Brothers

The Lazy Generation

The Pack Drumline

Travis Japan

Urbancrew Flyers

Wyn Starks

XOMG POP!

Yu Hojin

Fans can see these acts perform over the course of the next few weeks.

The final act will be revealed during the live show on Sept. 6

Now, there’s still one spot left in the Qualifiers, but that act remains a mystery. The Aug. 2 episode unveiled a surprise Wildcard Vote, with four acts competing for the final spot. Fans had one week to vote for the act they wished to see in the live shows. The Wildcard Acts are:

Auzzy Blood

Ben Waites

Debbii Dawson

Jordan Conley

According to NBC, the winning act will perform during the Sept. 6 episode. However, it’s possible AGT will reveal the winner before that night.

How do the Qualifiers work on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17?

As NBC noted, America’s Got Talent Season 17’s live Qualifiers will take place over five weeks. Each week, on Tuesday night, 11 acts will perform. Then, fans will have time to vote for their favorite acts. The Live Results shows on Wednesday nights will reveal the Top 2 acts moving to the finale. Meanwhile, the remaining nine acts will go home. That will bring 10 acts in total to the finale, leaving one spot open for the judges to pick a favorite.

When and how to vote for your favorite acts in the Qualifying Rounds

Voting in the Qualifiers will open every Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET and close every Wednesday morning at 7 a.m. ET. Fans can vote via the America’s Got Talent website or the official app. There are 10 votes available per act per voting method.

New episodes of America’s Got Talent Season 17 air on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

RELATED: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17’s Golden Buzzers, Ranked