‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17: When Is the Finale?

The end of America’s Got Talent Season 17 will be here before fans can say “Golden Buzzer.” NBC’s talent competition kicked off the live shows on Aug. 9, giving 55 acts one more chance to impress viewers before 11 of them head to the finale next month. When will the season’s winner be revealed? Here’s what to know about the America’s Got Talent Season 17 finale.

Amoukanama, Ava Swiss, Drake Milligan Band, Stefanny and Yeeremy, Ben Lapidus, Amazing Veranica and Her Incredible Friends, Don McMillan, Avery Dixon, Lace Larrabee, Oleksandr Yenivatov, and Players Choir on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17 | Trae Patton/NBC

‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17 Qualifiers will send 11 acts to the finale

After the auditions phase, the AGT judges narrowed down the number of contestants from more than 130 to just 54. Viewers were allowed to vote for one more act to take the 55th spot. Season 17 is now in the Qualifiers stage, where these 55 acts compete for more audience votes.

Every Tuesday night for five weeks, 11 acts will perform. Then, viewers have the night to vote for their favorites before the results on Wednesday nights. The two acts with the most votes each night will move forward to the finale. Additionally, the judges will choose four eliminated acts to participate in an audience vote for the 11th spot.

The stakes and pressure are higher than ever this season. America’s Got Talent made a huge format change in raising the number of Qualifiers acts from 36 to 55. Now, nine acts will have to go home every Wednesday night.

In a recent interview with People, judge Simon Cowell said this change makes the show “more exciting.”

“Not knowing what’s going to happen until it happens, I think, makes it more exciting,” the former American Idol judge said. “Compared to where we were a year ago, where seven people went through per night, I didn’t feel there was much at stake, if I’m being honest.”

‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17 finale date and time

The Top 11 acts will perform one more time on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Then, the audience will cast their votes in preparation for the America’s Got Talent Season 17 finale on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The evening should include special guests and performances, although NBC has not yet revealed the lineup. By the end of the results show, one lucky act will take home $1 million and a spot in “America’s Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE” at Luxor Hotel and Casino.

Fans can tune in to the two-night finale at 8 p.m. ET.

How to watch the finale performances and results

Of course, the best way to watch the live finale of America’s Got Talent Season 17 is to actually catch it live on NBC. However, those who can’t tune in Tuesday or Wednesday night can catch up on the episodes via NBC’s website or app. AGT is also available to watch on Hulu, Peacock, and FuboTV.

America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

