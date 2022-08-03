‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17 Wildcard Acts and How to Vote

America’s Got Talent Season 17 completed its auditions on Tuesday, Aug. 2. It’s time to move on to the live qualifier rounds, but first, there’s a twist. AGT has one spot left for a lucky contestant to head to the next round, and it’s up to the audience to decide who moves forward. Here’s everything to know about America’s Got Talent Season 17’s first Wildcard, including which acts are competing and how to vote.

‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17 judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Simon Cowell | Trae Patton/NBC

What is the Wildcard Vote on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17?

Before the live shows on America’s Got Talent, judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel must narrow down the number of contestants moving forward. More than 130 acts received a “yes” during the auditions phase, but only 55 acts can actually make it to the live shows. (In previous seasons, it was only 36 acts.)

After the final night of season 17 auditions, the judges gathered to select their favorite artists. However, in a surprise twist, they only managed to pick 54 out of 55 acts, including the season’s Golden Buzzer winners. The final act is up to the audience. The judges have chosen four potential acts for the Wildcard spot, and fans have until the end of this week to vote.

RELATED: How Does ‘America’s Got Talent’ Work?

Meet the 4 Wildcard acts competing for audience votes

So, which four acts are in the running? The judges narrowed it down to Ben Waites, Auzzy Blood, Debbii Dawson, and Jordan Conley. Here’s a refresher on their performances.

Ben Waites is a gospel singer and vocal coach from Nashville. He sang a touching rendition of “True Colors,” choosing the tune because of its “message of hope.” His voice brought Vergara to tears and earned a standing ovation from the audience. Vergara told Waites that he made the song “special” and “different.”

Auzzy Blood referred to himself as a “sideshow freak” from Las Vegas. He told the judges that he puts his body in danger “to show other people you can truly accomplish anything you put your mind to.” During his audition, Blood swallowed various swords and metal rods and jumped around the stage. He even invited Mandel to help with his final act, asking the judge to push a sword down his throat and then pull it out.

Debbii Dawson told the judges that music was her “legacy,” as her grandfather and father both taught organ-playing in India, and her mom played piano. With a guitar in hand, Dawson sang a unique acoustic cover of “Dancing Queen,” slowing down the tune in a folksy style. Mandel told the singer she had a “star quality,” and Cowell complimented the way she transformed ABBA’s famous tune.

Jordan Conley, a comedian and Minions fan, made the audience laugh before he even opened his mouth. He started cracking jokes with the judges as he told them about himself, setting the stage for a hilarious act. Conley’s stand-up routine included jokes about his upbringing and how bad he is at keeping secrets. Cowell said he couldn’t stop laughing, and Vergara called the performance “spectacular.”

RELATED: ‘America’s Got Talent’: How Much Does It Cost to Be on the Show?

How to vote for the Wildcard acts on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17

? America’s Wildcard Save is open! ?



You've got two ways to vote:

✅ #AGT's official app

✅ https://t.co/zAjfH5TvrQ pic.twitter.com/FPrOmusQio — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) August 3, 2022

Fans have two options to vote for their favorite America’s Got Talent Wildcard acts. They can check out the official America’s Got Talent app, or head to NBC.com/agtsave. Fans can give up to 10 votes per act per method, meaning up to 20 votes per act in total. Voting ends on Friday, Aug. 5, at 7 a.m. ET.

America’s Got Talent Season 17’s live shows begin on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The first results show takes place on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the same time.

RELATED: Dolly Parton Responds to Chapel Hart’s ‘Jolene’ Sequel on ‘America’s Got Talent’