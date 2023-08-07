Amy Duggar King might have had no issue recognizing Anna Duggar recently, but the same can't be said for her other cousins. Amy can't be certain which Duggar Anna was with during their run-in.

The Duggar family is so massive that even members of the clan can’t always tell one Duggar apart from another. Recently, Amy Duggar King took to TikTok to share her recent experience running into her cousin-in-law, Anna Duggar. In an incredibly telling moment, Amy revealed that Anna had another family member with her, but it was nearly impossible for her to figure out exactly who she saw. Amy couldn’t figure out if Anna was spending her time with her daughter or her sister-in-law.

Amy Duggar King can’t tell her family members apart

Duggar family followers who feel bad about being unable to tell the Duggars apart from each other needn’t. Apparently, the family is so vast that Amy Duggar King and her mother, Deanna Duggar, can’t tell them apart either. In her recent TikTok video, Amy recounted a strange run-in with Anna Duggar. In the short clip, Amy revealed that she saw Anna at a funeral event. The interaction was not a positive one. Amy also noted that Anna wasn’t alone, but she couldn’t be sure who had accompanied her.

Amy Duggar and Deanna Duggar | Courtesy of Prime Vidoe

In the video, Amy stated that she wasn’t sure if she had seen Jennifer or Mackynzie Duggar standing with Anna. Jennifer is Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s 17th child. Mackynzie Duggar is Josh and Anna Duggar’s first child. Amy didn’t mention if she saw other members of the family at the somber event but seemed pretty certain several more Duggars would be on hand for an upcoming funeral.

Mackynzie and several of her aunts are all close in age

While some Duggar family followers found it strange that Amy could not tell her cousin apart from Josh and Anna’s eldest child, it’s actually pretty understandable. Mackynzie Duggar, Jennifer Duggar, Jordyn Duggar, and Josie Duggar are all relatively close in age and have similar facial features.

Jennifer, who Amy thinks might have been on hand for her odd run-in with Anna, was born in August 2007. She turned 16 just days ago. Jordyn Duggar was born 16 months later, in December 2008. Mackynzie, Josh and Anna’s oldest child, was born in October 2009, and Josie Duggar followed as a micropremie two months later. For eight days in December, Jordyn, Mackynzie, and Josie are all the same age. Despite that, Josie appears much shorter than her sisters and niece in recent photos.

Because Mackynzie is around the same age as Jennifer, Jordyn, and Josie Duggar, she has largely been raised with them. Now that Josh Duggar is off in federal prison, she may be spending even more time around the Duggar family compound. Amy, however, wouldn’t know that. She hasn’t interacted with most of her family in years.