Jill Duggar Dillard shocked the world when she released a tell-all book that actually did spill the tea on her infamous family. Duggar family followers were skeptical that Dillard would share actual secrets about her family after her sister, Jinger Vuolo, released her own memoir months earlier. Vuolo’s memoir bypassed the more salacious aspects of her upbringing. Now, it looks like another Duggar family member is interested in penning a book. Jim Bob Duggar’s niece, Amy Duggar King, hinted at a special project in a recent TikTok, and it looks like it might be a book.

Amy Duggar King hints at a new project; family followers think it is a book

The Duggar family cousin might not have grown up in the Duggar family’s Springdale home, but she knows plenty of family secrets. Amy has been an outspoken critic of her troubled cousin, Josh Duggar, and her uncle, Jim Bob Duggar. She has also been a supporter of Jill Duggar Dillard.

It looks like Amy is interested in following in her cousin’s footsteps. On Jan. 20, King took to TikTok to tease her followers about a new project. The mother of one quipped that she’s been “busy” while showing various clips of her typing away on a laptop. While King didn’t mention exactly what the project is, Duggar family followers are fairly certain it’s a book.

When family followers toss out theories, they are usually right. Reddit users recently accurately predicted Abbie Burnett’s “big announcement.” It wouldn’t be surprising if they were right about Amy Duggar King’s book, too.

Which Duggars have written books?

Amy Duggar King has not officially announced a book. Still, she has discussed having an interest in penning one in the past. If the project comes to fruition, she would not be a trailblazer in her family. The reality TV family has written multiple books in the past.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are the authors of The Duggars: 20 And Counting and A Love That Multiplies: An Up-Close View of How They Make It Work. Their first book was released in 2008, and the second was released in 2011. Both non-fiction offerings focus on how their expansive family came to be and how they keep things organized.

After Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar entered the publishing world, their daughters followed suit. Jill Dillard, Jinger Vuolo, Jessa Seewald, and Jana Duggar wrote a book together focused on their own experiences and their approach to love. Their book, Growing Up Duggar, was released in 2016.

The family took a break from publishing until 2023 when Jinger Vuolo released her memoir Becoming Free Indeed. While Duggar family followers were hoping for an in-depth tell-all from Vuolo, her book focused on her faith journey instead. It didn’t touch much on her family’s reality TV empire.

Jill Duggar Dillard penned her own tell-all, Counting the Cost, which delivered the secrets Duggar family followers knew were hiding beneath the surface. Dillard and her husband, Derick Dillard, have a strained relationship with the Duggar family.