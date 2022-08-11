Amy Grant’s Husband Vince Gill and Daughter Corrina Pay Tribute to the Singer After Her Accident With Joint Performance

Following a scary accident, country music star Vince Gill paid tribute to his wife, Amy Grant, with their daughter. Weeks ago, Grant was injured after being thrown from her bicycle and left unconscious for 10 minutes, despite wearing a helmet.

Grant was hospitalized and returned home, but she’s still recovering. And her family honored her by performing a song Gill wrote about her. Read on to find out more about Grant’s accident, and watch the sweet tribute from her family.

Amy Grant was injured and unconscious after a bike accident

Like Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson, Grant sustained injuries in a severe bike accident. While initial reports revealed the singer was taken to a hospital by ambulance, where she remained hospitalized, more light has been shed on the scary moments after the fall.

According to a rep for Grant who spoke to Billboard about her status, she’s still recovering. “As Vince has announced during his concerts at the Ryman, she has a concussion and has needed a lot a lot of downtime and peace and quiet to recover,” they shared.

“When she hit the pothole she was thrown from her bike and hit her head hard and was knocked out for about 10 [minutes] before being transported to the hospital by ambulance,” they explained.

But the good news is that she’s getting better. The rep said, “Every day she gets stronger and more alert/energetic.”

Vince Gill paid tribute to Amy Grant with their daughter, Corrina Grant

Grant is still recuperating in the weeks after her accident, so Gill paid tribute to her on stage. And he brought their youngest daughter, Corrina, born in 2001, with him.

As reported by CNN, they sang “When My Amy Prays” at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, where Naomi Judd‘s public memorial service took place. “We’re going to do this song I wrote for my wife Amy,” he told his audience.

He added, “We haven’t been doing it much, but because of her accident and everything she’s been going through we’ve been thinking a lot about her.”

Gill said he thought it would be “sweet” for Corrina, their youngest child, to sing the song he wrote for her mom. She changed a line to sing, “When my mama prays.”

Amy Grant and Vince Gill both canceled tour dates because of her fall

In the wake of Grant’s accident, Gill canceled a few shows before resuming his tour. Meanwhile, she had to postpone her stops scheduled for August 2022. She has moved those concerts to 2023 by her doctor’s order (per Billboard).

Grant is expected to participate in the Kennedy Center Honors as one of 2022’s five honorees later this year. Notably, George Clooney is among the other recipients. Regarding the honor, Grant said she would never have seen herself earning the “prestigious” award in her “wildest dreams.”

