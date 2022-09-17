Amy Schumer Once Said She ‘Could Not Care Less’ About Critics Judging Her Body

Love her or hate her, Amy Schumer is here to stay. The Only Murders In The Building star has an impressive resume that spans across genres. From standup specials to hilarious movies, there’s almost nothing Schumer can’t do. Still, she often finds herself having to deal with trolls and critics who criticize her for how she looks. Schumer had news for a critic who judged her body, saying she “couldn’t care less,” what they thought.

Amy Schumer attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. | David Livingston/Getty Images

Female actors often find themselves objectified by fans and critics. In 2015, Schumer released a film with some loose connections to her life. Trainwreck, directed by Judd Apatow and written by Schumer, followed the actor’s character, Amy Townsend, a writer at a magazine who isn’t interested in settling down when she meets Bill Hader’s Aaron. The film also features John Cena, Tilda Swinton, and Brie Larson.

The movie was a success earning $140 million on a $35 million budget and has an 84% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Of course, it still had its naysayers, but one critic took things a bit too far and body-shamed Schumer in the process. Jeffrey Wells of Hollywood Elsewhere wrote a degrading commentary directed at Schumer’s body following the trailer’s release.

Wells commented on Schumer’s looks and weight and called her “chubby.” He said that her “wide facial features’ reminded him of a “blonde Lou Costello.” Wells further said of Schumer, “She’s obviously sharp and clever and funny as far as the woes-are-me, self-deprecating thing goes, but there’s no way she’d be an object of heated romantic interest in the real world.”

Amy Schumer clapped back with a candid photo

After Wells published the review of the trailer, Schumer clapped back with a tweet of herself donning only underwear. She shared a message for the critics. “I’m a size six and have no plans of changing. This is it. Stay on or get off. Kisses!” the comedian captioned the photo.

Schumer’s fans quickly flooded the comment section, assuring her she was fine the way she was. One fan wrote (per Daily Mail), “Please don’t feel the need to be even a tiny bit defensive because of a few idiots. Trailer looks great.”

Schumer later said in an interview that she hadn’t read Wells’ comments asserting that she was unfazed. She said, “I didn’t read the thing… It was such an example of the sort of the reason for trolling. It seems like a rewarding experience for people who do that stuff. From the bottom of my heart, I could not care less.”

Amy Schumer said she was once asked to gain weight

Schumer’s weight has remained a topic of conversation throughout her career. The star once said in an interview that producers had a lot to say about her weight at her first audition. She said, “They were like you should either lose wig or gain a bunch of weight. Like, be the fat friend or the romantic lead.”

Schumer said it’s easy for individuals to feel the pressure and hold themselves to an unrealistic standard. The comedian has also opened up about her health issues and has been vocal about having endometriosis. In 2022, Schumer revealed she’d gotten liposuction.

