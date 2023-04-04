Amy Sedaris Talks Turkey About Andy Cohen: Reveals She Doesn’t Watch Bravo – ‘He Doesn’t Hold It Against Me’ [Exclusive]

Comedian Amy Sedaris is coming clean, admitting that she doesn’t watch close friend, Andy Cohen‘s Real Housewives, or any Bravo programming.

The duo are often found on a red carpet together or hitting the gym. But Sedaris has yet to dive into Bravo. “And it’s so great because we’re good friends and he doesn’t hold it against me,” she dished with Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “But, you know, I haven’t gotten into the Housewives at all or any reality shows. But I’m not saying I never will.”

“I just did something with Michael Rapaport,” she recalled. Rapaport is a huge Bravo fan. But he is especially well-versed in all things Housewives. “He’s obsessed. He’s like, ‘You got to get into it. It is such good character work.’ So I promised him I’d get into it,” Sedaris said.

Which of the Andy Cohen ‘Housewives’ series should Amy Sedaris start with?

As a comedian who leans into character work, The Real Housewives of New York City might be just the ticket to get Sedaris’s feet wet. She recalled that Rapaport suggested she start with RHONY.

Andy Cohen and Amy Sedaris |Jason Mendez/Getty Images

“You know what? I think it is New York,” she recalled. “Because he’s from New York. But he loves them all. He just can’t get enough. I’m watching The Bureau right now, and I’m almost done. So maybe I’ll start it up after that.”

One of Rapaport’s all-time favorite Housewives hails from RHONY, followed by two other OGs. “Top three of all time that’s easy,” Rapaport said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2020. “OK, I’ll go [with] the great Bethenny Frankel, the great Nene Leakes [The Real Housewives of Atlanta], and I have to say, I have to go with Teresa Giudice [The Real Housewives of New Jersey].”

Amy created the Andy ‘Coham’ Cohen sandwich

Like something out of her hit TV show, At Home with Amy Sedaris, Sedaris partnered with Hillshire Farm Brand to create a few delicious and hilarious sandwiches. She created the “Hamy Sedarwich” and the “Andy Coham” sandwiches.

“This is Andy Coham,” she said, showing the sandwich to Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “He’s a friend of mine. I went out to dinner with him and I was like, ‘What’s your favorite sandwich?’ So this is his sandwich. He likes pickles and he loves a pickle.”

Amy Sedaris | Danielle St. Laurent

Cohan’s sandwich features Hillshire Farm Brand Honey Ham, provolone cheese, mustard, lettuce, tomato, and shaved onion on challah bread. Also, Sedaris revealed that, “He likes provolone cheese. That’s his go-to.”

Sedaris created an adorable face on top of her sandwich. The Hamy Sedarwich has Hillshire Farm Brand Black Forest Ham, swiss cheese, roasted red peppers, and butter lettuce on a brioche bun. She topped the cute sandwich with olive eyes and a pickle tongue.

She added, “I love olives. Any bread. I’m a sucker for any bread. And I like Duke’s mayonnaise myself.”

Amy Sedaris creates a special sandwich for brother David Sedaris

No sandwich conversation would be complete without asking Sedaris what she would create for brother humorist/author David Sedaris. “David eats a lot of food and he’s so trim,” she shared.

“Because he’s watching his weight a little bit right now, I would say the kind of sandwich I’d do for David would be some kind of roll-up with no bread involved,” she mused. “Like he’d want roast beef or turkey, the cheese rolls it up maybe. Because he’s trying to not overeat.”