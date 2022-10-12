An Upcoming ‘And Just Like That…’ Outfit Is a First in Franchise History

Sex and the City fans first met Carrie Bradshaw in 1998. The series was known as much for its provocative discussion of sex as for its fashion. Over six seasons, two movies, and an HBO Max reboot, Carrie has worn plenty of interesting outfits. She’s used scarves as bandanas and even wore a belt on her bare midriff once. In the more than 20 years since the character’s inception, there is one thing she hasn’t done. Carrie has never dressed in a solid color from head to toe. That streak will be ending when season 2 of And Just Like That… premieres.

Carrie Bradshaw will wear a monochromatic outfit for the first time in franchise history

Carrie Bradshaw will wear a monochromatic outfit for the first time in season 2 of And Just Like That…, at least, she will if recent photos from the set make it into an episode. On Oct. 10, photographers spied Sarah Jessica Parker looking pretty in pink in New York City. Parker and castmate Ivan Hernandez were seen filming scenes for And Just Like That…. season 2. Hernandez is reprising his role as Carrie’s sex podcast producer, Franklyn.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Ivan Hernandez | James Devaney/GC Images

Parker, dressed as Carrie Bradshaw, donned a Fuchsia dress. The show’s costume designer completed the look with a fuchsia handbag and heels. According to the official Instagram account for the show’s costumes, the dress and the purse are vintage pieces. Still, the matchy-matchy look shocked fans.

All pink is very in this year

While this is the first time Carrie has been rocking a monochromatic outfit in her history, it isn’t all that strange. Sure, it’s an interesting pick for Carrie, but it makes sense when you consider just how dialed into the fashion world the famed character is. Remember, this is the woman who once said she purchased issues Vogue instead of food when she first arrived in New York because she felt it “fed her more.”

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw | James Devaney/GC Images

If you approach it from that angle, her all-pink outfit is perfectly in-character because it follows an existing trend. All-pink is very in. Valentino’s latest all-pink collection is turning heads. Zendaya and Sir Lewis Hamilton appear in a Valentino ad campaign that finds them dressed in head-to-toe pink. Lizzo, Billy Porter, and Chrissy Teigen have all shown up at recent events in monochromatic pink outfits and looked amazing while doing it.

Christopher Jackson and Nicole Ari Parker | Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

If Valentino is heading up a monochromatic movement, it makes sense that it would make it into And Just Like That…Valentino has created at least one look for season 2 of the famed reboot. Shots of Nicole Ari Parker in a gorgeous red Valentino gown were shared on the show’s official Instagram. Nicole Ari Parker portrays Lisa Todd Wexley in the Sex and the City reboot.

