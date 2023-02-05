‘And Just Like That…’: 2 Reasons Mr. Big Would Be Totally Cool With Carrie and Aidan Getting Back Together, and 1 Reason He Wouldn’t

While little is known about the plot of season 2 of And Just Like That…, it seems like Aidan Shaw will definitely be back as a love interest for Carrie Bradshaw. Fans of the original series are divided on their feelings about it. Some fans believe Aidan and Carrie make perfect sense as a couple now that they are older. Other fans, particularly those who love Carrie and Mr. Big together, argue that getting back with Aidan ruins what Carrie and Mr. Big had. Is it problematic now that Mr. Big is dead, though? We could argue that if Mr. Big is watching over Carrie from an afterlife, he would be happy about Aidan and Carrie. One thing might be problematic, though.

Aidan Shaw was protective and kind to Carrie

Carrie and Mr. Big’s relationship could have been smoother. However, Carrie and Aidan had a healthy and even-keeled relationship when Mr. Big wasn’t somehow involved. Once Carrie and Big did get together, it was obvious he cared deeply for her and wanted to see her happy. Now that she’s a widow, we imagine Mr. Big would like her to be happy again, and who better to do that with than someone she already knew?

Mr. Big was certainly jealous of the other men in Carrie’s life, but Aidan always felt different. Yes, he seemed threatened by his existence at first. Still, unlike with the Russian or Berger, Mr. Big seemed to sense, deep down, that Aidan wasn’t so bad. We think Mr. Big would want Carrie to move on with someone protective and kind. Aidan would fit that bill perfectly.

Aidan and Mr. Big actually seemed to come to an understanding in season 4

Mr. Big disliked the men Carrie dated. He had opinions about Aleksandr Petrovsky and certainly didn’t see Jack Berger as a real prospect. Mr. Big also tried to prevent Carrie from dating Ray, the Jazz musician. Aidan was the only one of Carrie’s men that Mr. Big seemed to accept as important.

Chris Noth as Mr. Big | Craig Blankenhorn / HBO

While the men certainly battled in season 4 of Sex and the City, they came out of that with mutual respect. At the very least, they managed to get along enough to sit down at a table together and discuss Mr. Big’s romance issues. If Mr. Big and Aidan came to some sort of truce, we imagine Carrie moving on with Aidan after Big’s death probably wouldn’t upset him.

What about the Kiss in ‘Sex and the City 2’?

While we’d like to think Mr. Big would be happy for his wife to move on and enjoy life after his death, there is one reason we can think of that might make Aidan his least favorite choice for Mrs. Carrie Preston. In Sex and the City 2, the much-maligned second movie, Carrie and Aidan ran into each other at an open-air market in Abu Dhabi. The chance encounter led the duo to grab dinner together, and then they shared a kiss.

The kiss upset Carrie. She opted to deal with it by calling Mr. Big and confessing to him. Mr. Big responded by ending their phone call. He eventually went out and bought her a ring so she would remember that she was married in the future. The ending was pretty sweet, but Carrie and Mr. Big never really talked about Aidan. Fans never learned how he felt. If he was angry with Aidan for swooping in on Carrie, we never saw it. We imagine he wouldn’t be pleased with his wife’s pick for her next great love if he did blame Aidan.