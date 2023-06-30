'And Just Like That...' season 2 is more like 'Sex and the City' than season 1, but Che Diaz's behavior continues to bother fans of the seires. It was especially evident in episode 3.

And Just Like That… appears to be coming into its own finally. The series, a reboot of the iconic Sex and the City, premiered in December 2021 to mixed reviews. Season 2 is recapturing some of the magic of the original series, with episode 3 of season 2 receiving largely positive reviews from fans. Viewers largely loved seeing Carrie return to her roots, reading to the fanbase, this time in the form of an audiobook recording. Seema, Charlotte, and LTW brought a bit of light and fun into the episode. Still, there is one aspect of the reboot that fans aren’t loving.

Che Diaz, the non-binary comedian that Miranda Hobbes is now sort-of dating, is still disliked by viewers. Episode 3, titled “Chapter Three,” did little to shore up their image. In fact, Che may have had their worst moment yet. Che had no concern for Miranda Hobbes’ son, Brady Hobbes, or his plight, and viewers absolutely hated it.

Che Diaz stuns ‘And Just Like That…’ viewers with a lack of empathy

While Carrie Bradshaw and Charlotte’s storylines were emotional and fun, respectively, Miranda’s arc fell flat. In episode 3, Miranda misses a series of calls from Brady before she finally connects with her teenage son, who had been traveling for the summer. When she gets him on the phone, she learns his girlfriend, Louisa, has dumped him and decamped back to New York, leaving Brady despondent in a foreign country.

Miranda arranged a flight back to New York, leaving Che in California to complete their television show taping. When Che and Miranda discuss the plan, Che shows almost no concern for Brady, insisting that teens go through breakups and that he’d be perfectly fine without Miranda returning to New York. Che’s irritation at Miranda’s plan to leave California didn’t sit well with viewers.

Miranda Hobbes is getting some hate for the scene, too

Several fans took to social media to complain about the character and their absolute lack of empathy. Che isn’t the only character getting hate for the troubling scene, though. Some viewers noted that the Miranda of yesteryear would have dumped Che immediately or, at least, appeared far angrier about the lack of concern for her only child. Instead, Miranda remained worried about Che’s feelings instead of their stunning lack of concern for Brady.

The scene, at the tail end of “Chapter Three,” may serve a larger purpose, though. Miranda’s decision to leave California to meet Brady back in New York could be the setup for the tension between Miranda and Che that fans have long hoped for. While previews for episode 4 show the duo together again, we hope it isn’t for long. We’ll have to wait and see, though. We are holding out hope that Miranda will eventually regain her former personality at some point.

Episode 4 of season 2 is set to release on July 6. The series will run through August, with the final episode airing on August 24. The finale is expected to include a brief cameo from Samantha Jones. HBO Max has yet to announce if the series will return for a third season.