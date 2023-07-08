'And Just Like That...' just made the connection between Enid Frick and Miranda Priestly even stronger. The fictoinal editors have the same taste in property.

The most recent episode of And Just Like That… brought the return of icy but beloved Enid Frick, Carrie Bradshaw’s Vogue editor. The famed character first appeared in the tail end of Sex and the City. Two years after Sex and the City wrapped, Meryl Streep took on the role of Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada. Fans quickly noticed the similarities between the two characters, both appearing to have been based on the real-life Vogue editor, Anna Wintour. The fourth episode of season 2, “Alive!,” just revealed that Enid and Miranda have something else in common; they live in the same house.

Enid Frick and Miranda Priestly seem to be based on the same person

When Carrie Bradshaw was hired as a freelancer for Vogue, she came face-to-face with one of her toughest critics. Enid Frick, the editor of Vogue, didn’t find Carrie Bradshaw charming or cute. Eventually, Enid and Carrie came to an understanding and developed something of an acquaintanceship. Fans largely assume Enid Frick is based on Anna Wintour, the real-life editor of Vogue.

A couple of years after Sex and the City wrapped, The Devil Wears Prada hit the theatres. Based on the book of the same name, the flick presented Miranda Priestly to fans. The icy workaholic editor of the fictional Runway Magazine was based on Anna Wintour. The author of The Devil Wears Prada worked as Wintour’s assistant before penning the novel.

Enid Frick and Miranda Priestly have a bit more in common than we first thought

While the same infamous editor inspired Frick and Priestly, that isn’t their only similarity. Enid returned for season 2 of And Just Like That… and for the first time, fans got to see where she rests her head at night.

Bitsy Von Muffling and Carrie Bradshaw | Craig Blakenhorn/Max

As Carrie entered Enid’s home, eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed something familiar about the imposing staircase at the property. The staircase is the same one fans saw in The Devil Wears Prada. The same property that served as Miranda Priestly’s fictional home in The Devil Wears Prada was used as Enid Frick’s house in And Just Like That… and the address has a lot of history and some pretty famous neighbors.

The townhouse was built in 1906. It changed hands several times before it was used as a research library and archive. Eventually, it was repurposed as a single-family home. The neighborhood is filled with famous faces, including one that appeared in “Alive!,” the most recent episode of the Sex and the City reboot. Gloria Steinem appeared in the episode centered around Enid’s new startup, and the cameo makes a lot of sense. Steinhem actually lives in the neighborhood. According to 6sqft, Steinhem has called an East 73rd Street brownstone home for years. The property used as Enid’s house is located across the street.