‘And Just Like That…’: The 1 Che Diaz Line We Just Can’t Forgive

Che Diaz may be the most hated character to appear in And Just Like That… or any Sex and the City project, for that matter. Throughout the reboot’s freshman season, fans picked apart just about everything Che did and said. Their biggest sin, according to fans, was being the catalyst for Miranda Hobbes and Steve Brady’s divorce. While we totally get why fans hate on Che for that, we don’t necessarily think that was their fault. There is one thing Che said and did during And Just Like That… that we feel is unforgivable. Yes, it’s also a bit petty.

Che Diaz is almost universally hated by ‘Sex and the City’ fans

Sex and the City fans almost universally despise Che Diaz. The character is so disliked that during season 1’s original run, several media insiders called the character the most hated of all time.

Sara Ramirez as Che Diaz | Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

According to The New York Post, the hatred for Che runs deep, with viewers from around the globe weighing in on what they perceive to be the problem with Che. For some fans, it was Che’s storyline. For others, it was how the writers crafted dialogue for the show’s first non-binary character. Some fans feel the writers used Che as a prop instead of a person. Still, others think the character was a bit too over the top.

Most fans take issue with Che playing a role in Miranda and Steve’s divorce

Even if well-written, Sex and the City fans likely wouldn’t have cared for Che. Most Sex and the City fans spent years rooting for Steve Brady and Miranda Hobbes to work out. They got what they wanted, and Steve and Miranda were seemingly settled into a comfortable marriage when And Just Like That… opened. Admittedly, that marriage didn’t look exciting or particularly fulfilling, but it was comfortable.

David Eigenberg as Steve Brady and Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes in ‘And Just Like That…’ | HBO Max

Che entered Miranda’s life and upended just about everything. In short, the duo started an affair. Miranda eventually asked Steve for a divorce. Fans of the original series have largely blamed Che for ending the longstanding marriage. While they played a role in the demise of Miranda and Steve, they weren’t actually to blame. There is a different reason to dislike Che, although we admit it’s a petty reason.

We have a completely different issue with Che Diaz

Fans of the original series don’t love Che and Miranda’s relationship. We don’t have a massive problem with the duo getting together. We dislike Che because of their awkward lingo regarding marijuana and their complete disregard for the people around them.

Che Diaz and Miranda Hobbes | Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

Che is the pot-smoking podcast host that Carrie Bradshaw works with. Their affinity for marijuana is made abundantly clear. Che smokes from a pipe on city streets, in other people’s homes, and, once, in a crowded elevator. The lack of awareness that not everyone wants to smell marijuana is pretty obnoxious. So is Che’s use of the line “I’ve done a lot of weed.” The statement sounds strange as soon as Che says it. That’s because no one would refer to their use of marijuana that way. Especially not someone like Che, who is admittedly a heavy user. Everything about Che’s marijuana usage feels awkward, forced, and a little ridiculous, but that one line alone is especially cringe-worthy. They simply come across as a tryhard. Perhaps the public smoking was intended to make the character appear edgy. If that was the intent, it didn’t work.

Che Diaz won’t be going anywhere anytime soon, no matter how much fans dislike their presence on the show or their insistence on suggesting they’ve “done a lot of pot.” In an interview with Variety, Sara Ramirez, the actor who portrays Che, said there would be “an even more “robust” storyline for the controversial character in the new season.” As long as Miranda doesn’t continue to act so out of character and Che revamps their terminology and puts the pipe away in public, we could get behind it. At the very least, we’d like to see how the character could evolve if the writers stopped trying so hard to write the character as “cool.”

