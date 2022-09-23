‘Andor’: 5 Questions We Have After the First 3 Episodes

Andor delivered a nice portion of its series for Star Wars fans with a three-episode premiere. It introduced viewers to a grittier and more mature version of Star Wars in an era where rebellion is beginning to form. However, there are still many questions that fans have about Andor after these first three episodes.

Here are 5 questions we have for ‘Andor’ after the first three episodes

What is the Imperial box that Cassian Andor stole?

After his entanglement with two Pre-Mor employees that left them dead, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) knows he has to quickly escape from Ferrix, but that requires some money. To get money quickly, he plans to sell an imperial box he stole to a contact provided by Bix (Adria Ajorna). The box in question is an NS-9 Starpath Unit that he stole from an Imperial Naval base.

While the show doesn’t share much detail about it, an NS-9 Starpath Unit is more significant than it looks. According to Twinfinite.net, it is a navigation system used by Star Wars spaceships. However, this specific type of unit can “track every Imperial coordinate for nine parsecs,” which is a significant distance in the Star Wars universe.

Who is Luthen Rael?

Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgard) appears in episodes 2 and 3 of Andor and is a brand new character in the Star Wars universe. In the first episode, Luthen is mentioned as a contact of Bix, who she wants Cassian to meet to sell the NS-9 Starpath Unit.

When the two first meet, Luthen asks Cassian to come with him and join a group that is rebelling against the Empire. While it’s clear he has a connection to the secret rebel forces, there is still little we know about Luthen. However, several images have shown him speaking with Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly), so he must have had some notable status before joining the rebellion.

What is the history between Cassian and Bix?

Cassian and Bix live and work in the same community in Ferrix. The two have a strong friendship, but it’s unclear how they became close friends. It’s revealed later that Bix is one of the few people who knows Cassian is from Kenari, so the two must have a very strong attachment. Were they ever dating? Did they grow up together? It’ll be intriguing to see how they formed their bond.

What happened to Andor’s father?

In the flashbacks, we see Cassian being taken off Kenari by Maarva (Fiona Shaw) and Clem (Gary Beadle), who become his adoptive parents. However, we only see Maarva in the present day, and it’s mentioned by Luthen that Clem was hung in the square by Imperial forces. The series doesn’t explain what Clem did to be dealt the death penalty, but it enraged Cassian when Luthen mentioned it.

Who is Cassian’s sister?

Episode 1 of Andor begins with Cassian entering a bar following up on clues about his sister. We see his sister in Kenari flashbacks before Cassian is taken off the planet by Maarva. Likely, he hasn’t seen her since leaving Kenari, but he is now adamantly looking for her. After the first episode, she isn’t mentioned much, but maybe future Andor episodes will explain how he learned about his sister’s location and where she is.

The first three episodes of Andor are streaming on Disney+.

