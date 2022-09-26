‘Andor’: The Best Episode of the Premiere, According to IMDb

Andor Season 1 is only three chapters into its 12-episode run, but the Disney+ show is already having an impact on Star Wars fans. Its debut revealed how Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) came to join the Rebel Alliance, as well as where he grew up. And all three parts of the Andor premiere proved important to his backstory — but which episode is the best, according to IMDb?

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for Andor Episodes 1-3.]

The ‘Andor’ premiere reveals how Cassian joined the rebellion

Andor debuted with three episodes on Disney+, with its premiere slowly building to the moment Cassian joins the Rebel Alliance.

The first two installments see Cassian accidentally killing a man from the Pre-Mor Authority while he’s off-planet looking for his sister. That mistake comes back to bite him, especially after he’s forced to kill the man’s colleague — and the only witness to the event — putting him on the radar of Deputy Inspector Syril Karn (Kyle Soller).

Karn spends the majority of the Andor premiere searching for the person behind the murder, despite instructions to look the other way. When he tracks the crime back to Cassian, he and his comrades raid Ferrix. It’s only thanks to Rebel leader Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) that Cassian escapes.

And by the time Andor Episode 3 comes to a close, Luthen has recruited Cassian to the Rebel Alliance, something that will have a major impact on a galaxy far, far away. It makes sense that the Disney+ show’s premiere would spend so much time building to it.

Of the three episodes that heralded in Andor, which is the best?

The best episode of the ‘Andor’ premiere, according to IMDb

All three parts of the Andor premiere come together to kickstart Cassian’s story, but which episode is the best of the trio? According to IMDb reviews, viewers enjoyed Andor Episode 3 significantly more than the first two installments.

Andor Episode 3 is the most fast-paced and action-packed of the bunch, delivering on what the other two chapters promise. As such, it makes sense that it resonated more with fans. According to reviews, that’s precisely why it got an 8.7 rating on IMDb, while episodes 1 and 2 both received 7.4 ratings.

But why exactly did Andor premiere with three episodes? Diego Luna offered an explanation during a podcast appearance.

Diego Luna reveals why the show kicked off with 3 episodes

That’s right, Diego Luna explained why Andor got a three-part premiere during an appearance on The Jess Cagle Podcast With Julia Cunningham. According to the Disney+ show’s star, Andor‘s debut enables fans to get to know the story and characters without rushing through events:

“The launch is special, and we wanted to give the most we can to fans. But also I’m very proud of the show, and we think the show deserves that — deserves the chance to really connect with audiences. And the best way to do that I think is to show a big chunk of it, so you get to know all these characters, this universe, these planets we are presenting on the show, and the tone of the show, which is so special and unique.”

He also hinted that fans may think they know where Andor is headed going into episode 4 — but they shouldn’t get too comfy.

“You put three episodes out there, and you might think like ‘Oh OK, I know where this is going.’ But then wait for [episode] 4 because the fourth will show you that no the series is about something else,” Luna explained. “And then fifth … and it keeps growing.”

We’ll have to wait to see what the series grows into.

New episodes of Andor debut every Wednesday on Disney+.

