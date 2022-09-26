‘Andor’ Creator Reveals ‘Star Wars’ Series Will Have a High Death Toll by the End of Season 2

Andor has already established itself as a more mature and darker Star Wars story. Fitting with Rogue One, the story is about revolution and war, often leading to a high body count on both sides. Andor creator Tony Gilroy says the series will have a significant death toll by the end of season 2, meaning fans should not get too attached to any characters.

The first three episodes of ‘Andor’ are darker than many ‘Star Wars’ stories

Tony Gilroy | Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Andor is a prequel to Rogue One, a movie featuring a grittier version of the war between the Rebel Alliance and the Empire. Andor opens in the seedier side of the galaxy as Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) explores the seedier underbelly of this planet. Within the first 10 minutes, Cassian finds himself in an encounter with two Pre-Mor employees, who he ends up killing.

The opening immediately lets audiences know the tone of this series, and it continues from there. Even the look of Andor is less colorful than other Star Wars shows and movies. While it’s unlikely Andor will turn into a bloodbath as it is still on Disney+, a few characters have already been introduced and killed in the first three episodes.

Tony Gilroy says the ‘body count is high’ in ‘Andor’

‘Andor’ Creator Tony Gilroy Urged His Team to Put Aside Their ‘Star Wars’ Reverence https://t.co/3xVpmIF2xn — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 23, 2022

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gilroy talked about the fates of many of these characters. While most viewers know that Cassian dies at the end of Rogue One, that doesn’t mean every character in Andor meets the same fate. Gilroy doesn’t spoil who dies, but he does reveal that he has planned out who will live and who will die by the end of season 2, and it will be a lot of characters.

“We literally have around 200 speaking parts in the first 12 episodes. When I figured out season two, I had to make about 30 phone calls to the actors that I knew were going to go forward. I had to call them up and say, ‘Hey, this is what I’m thinking. This is when you live. This is when you die. This is how many episodes you’re in.’ I mean, the body count is high all the way through, but people live. It’s a revolution. It’s a very intense period of time. People are doing very dangerous things. Some people live and some people don’t. How do we know who lives or dies at the end from the previous Star Wars? You wouldn’t know. I mean, there’s people buried in Yavin. Who knows who’s there.”

Almost every character in Rogue One dies at the end, but that doesn’t mean Andor can’t end differently. There is hope that Bix (Adria Ajorna) and Luthen (Stellan Skarsgard) could be alive by the end.

When is season 2 of ‘Andor’ coming out?

Tony Gilroy came to #Andor prepared! Season 2 is already mapped out.



"We know exactly what we’re doing, but the moment-to-moment details of it will probably still be being hammered out through April." https://t.co/FKklm74teX pic.twitter.com/4lsdXKwytS — Screen Rant (@screenrant) September 26, 2022

Andor is unique because the entire series has already been planned out. Season 1 consists of 12 episodes, and season 2 will consist of another 12 for a total of 24 episodes. However, Star Wars fans will have to wait for Andor Season 2 as it might not arrive until late 2024.

Andor is streaming on Disney+.

RELATED: ‘Andor’ Episode 2: 5 Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed