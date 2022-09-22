‘Andor’: Why Diego Luna Says the Disney+ Show Title Is ‘Quite Unfair’

Andor is a prequel to Rogue One that centers around Cassian Andor and his career within the Rebel Alliance. While the Star Wars series is called Andor, star Diego Luna believes the title is “quite unfair” because the show focuses on so many different things besides just his character.

‘Andor’ portrays the early stages of the rebellion

Andor takes place five years before the events of Rogue One and portrays how the rebellion grew into the Rebel Alliance. It centers around Cassian Andor laying low until he is recruited to join the rebellion. Cassian has been fighting oppressive governments his entire life, and this series shows the many questionable things he does to support a cause he believes is right.

The series is created by Tony Gilroy, who co-wrote Rogue One. In addition to Diego Luna returning as Cassian Andor, the cast includes Adria Arjona as Bix, Stellen Skarsgard as Luthen, Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma, Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera, and Fiona Shaw as Maarva.

Diego Luna says it’s unfair to call the series ‘Andor’

Disney+ has titled many of their Star Wars shows after their main characters, such as Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Mandalorian, and The Book of Boba Fett. Cassian Andor is the lead of Andor, but Diego Luna believes that is misleading. In an interview with The Jess Cagle Podcast With Julia Cunningham, Luna explains why it’s unfair that the series is titled after his character.

“It’s quite unfair to have the show being called Andor because it’s about a community,” Luna says. “It’s about so many people. It’s an ensemble piece of many characters that are part of this story.”

The first three episodes showed how essential community will be to this series. Not only does the community support Cassian, but they stood up to the corporate Pre-Mor who tried to capture him. As seen in Star Wars, the rebellion truly depends on other planets and people rising up to defeat the Empire.

Luna teases Cassian’s arc in the series

The series will follow Cassian as he begins his career within the rebellion and becomes the character we meet at the beginning of Rogue One. Luna says that he is a different character at the beginning of this series, and he is initially a selfish character.

“It’s very obscure times in the galaxy,” Luna states. “There is no Jedi around, and it’s about the people having to take control, having to react to this machinery that is starting to work fantastically which is, as you said, the Empire. You find Cassian in a moment where, if you see the beginning, you don’t think this guy is capable of what you see in Rogue One. And that to me is the beauty. How far you can go in five years because it’s also just five years. The way we see him at the beginning is just a regular guy trying to survive, very selfish man probably. And the transformation is what is interesting. That’s the arc we get to explore in the season.”

The first three episodes of Andor are streaming on Disney+.

