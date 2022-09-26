‘Andor’: Diego Luna Reveals the Significance of Cassian’s Accent

Andor is a unique series in Star Wars, partially because it boasts a more diverse cast than what has been seen in prior projects. Diego Luna made his debut as Cassian Andor in Rogue One and not only broke ground as a Latino actor in Star Wars but also as a character who had a Mexican accent. Luna recently revealed why he believes his accent in Andor is significant for both Star Wars and the entertainment industry as a whole.

Cassian Andor has a unique accent in the ‘Star Wars’ universe

Diego Luna | Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Cassian Andor first appeared in Rogue One as a captain within the Rebel Alliance. He led a secret mission against the Empire to steal the plans to destroy the death star. While Cassian is an excellent rebel soldier and spy, he is an outsider to the rest of his peers as he has a unique accent and heritage.

As seen in the first three episodes of Andor, Cassian comes from a planet called Kenari. He was a part of a tribe where he spoke a native language unique to the people of this planet. This explains his accent within the Star Wars universe, even though actor Diego Luna uses his regular Mexican accent for Cassian Andor.

Diego Luna explains why his accent has meaning in ‘Andor’

#Andor Interview: Diego Luna Talks Latino Representation & 'Star Wars' Reflecting Real World Issues.



Full interview: https://t.co/mbnodrkEr5 pic.twitter.com/qkL48fWQYv — Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) September 19, 2022

In an interview with The Jess Cagle Podcast With Julia Cunningham, Diego Luna explains how his accent in Andor has significance to his character. He points out that no one around him sounds like him, so he always feels like an outsider. It makes it more impactful that someone who has felt isolated his whole life wants to become part of a team.

“This character is forced to move,” Luna says. “And if you think of Rogue One no one has his accent. No one sounds like him. He’s an outsider. And it’s quite interesting to find why someone that doesn’t belong to where others belong is willing to become part of a team.”

Cassian did find a small community on Ferrix to become a part of, but the people of Kenari might be spread around the galaxy. As explained in the series, Kenari was abandoned after an imperial mining disaster and deemed toxic by the Empire. Cassian is searching for his sister, so it’s possible he could find another person with his unique heritage.

Luna is excited about the diversity blooming within the industry

Diego Luna is here to provide you with vital intel about #Andor.



Stream the three episode premiere, 21 September on #DisneyPlusHotstarMY. pic.twitter.com/pOnlDRW3IP — Disney+ MY (@DisneyPlusMY) September 20, 2022

Luna is not the first Latino lead in a Star Wars show, as Pedro Pascal plays the lead character in The Mandalorian. However, Pascal speaks with a more American accent and is almost always covered in a layer of armor. In Andor, Diego Luna is unmasked and speaks with his Mexican accent. The Mexican actor says he believes the industry is becoming more diverse as audiences demand more representation.

“I think things are changing in a great way,” Luna states. “I think the industry is reacting to something that can’t be stopped, which is this beauty of the interaction between cultures and the richness of diversity. The stories have to reflect on that. The audiences are speaking basically, and I love it.”

The first three episodes of Andor are streaming on Disney+.

