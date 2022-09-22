‘Andor’ Episode 1: 4 Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed

Andor is not a Star Wars series filled with nostalgic fan service. However, there are still minor details that fans will appreciate and place the series within the larger universe. Episode one of Andor introduces audiences to a darker and more mature version of Star Wars, but there are still some easter eggs to look out for.

Here are 4 easter eggs from ‘Andor’ episode 1 you might have missed

BBY 5

BBY 5 appears onscreen at the very beginning of episode one. This indicates where this series takes place within the Star Wars timeline. BBY 5 is an acronym that stands for Before the Battle of Yavin, which is the battle in Episode IV — A New Hope when Luke Skywalker blew up the death star.

Andor takes place five years before this battle which also means it is set five years before Rogue One. The series shows how Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) joined the Rebel Alliance, which will eventually lead to the events of Rogue One.

Y-Wing Bomber

In Andor episode one, Cassian goes to a shipyard that is filled with various easter eggs. In an overhead shot, keen observers can notice a few familiar ships, including a T-47 Snowspeeder and a Y-Wing Bomber. The Y-Wing Bomber was a ship used by the Galactic Republic during the Clone Wars and many Y-Wing models would be used by the Rebel Alliance in the Galactic Civil War.

According to Fansided, there is also a model that resembles The Bestoon Legacy. The Bestoon Legacy was seen in Rey’s flashback in Episode VII — The Force Awakens, and in Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker, it was revealed that the ship belonged to a Sith assassin named Ochi of Bestoon. The model itself has no name, but it’s the first time it’s appeared in the universe outside of the sequel trilogy.

Wobani

Wobani may sound familiar to Rogue One fans. Timm (James McArdle) asks Cassian and Bix “Are we bidding on the Wobani run tomorrow?” It’s unclear what the context of that statement is, but Wobani being mentioned is a notable easter egg in Andor.

In Rogue One, Wobani is the planet where we met an adult Jyn Erso at the movie’s beginning. It is a planet used by the Empire as a detention center and labor camp.

Cassian’s flashbacks

The first episode of Andor introduces audiences to Cassian’s backstory through various flashbacks. The flashbacks show viewers his life on Kenari and the tribe he belonged to. It also shows his encounter with a crashed separatist ship from the Clone Wars.

While this might not seem like a hidden easter egg, it does add a connection to Rogue One. Cassian tells Jyn he has been in this battle since he was six years old, and these glimpses of his past showcase how long fighting against galactic governments has been a part of his life. Tony Gilroy isn’t putting constant fan service into this series, but there are small details that connect to Cassian’s story.

The first three episodes of Andor are streaming on Disney+.

