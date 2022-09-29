‘Andor’ Episode 4: Everything We Know About Denise Gough’s Dedra Meero: ‘She Should Make You Feel Slightly Uncomfortable at Your Alliances’

Episode 4 of Andor introduced viewers to a new Star Wars antagonist named Dedra Meero (Denise Gough). Dedra is an Imperial officer investigating Cassian Andor’s (Diego Luna) recent activity. While Dedra is working for the villainous Empire, Gough says her character will make fans question where they put their alliances.

Dedra Meero makes her debut in ‘Andor’ episode 4

Andor is a prequel to Rogue One and covers the growing rebellion emerging in the galaxy under the Empire’s rule. It centers around Cassian Andor, who debuted in Rogue One as a high-ranking soldier in the Rebel Alliance. Andor takes place five years before the movie’s events and portrays how Cassian joined the rebellion.

The first three episodes follow Cassian as he gets involved in a disastrous event that catches the attention of Imperial forces. One Imperial officer who becomes interested in his activities is Dedra Meero, a supervisor of the Imperial Security Bureau. She is a less experienced officer compared to her co-workers, but she is ambitious, and her determination could lead to trouble for Cassian and his band of rebels.

Denise Gough says her ‘Andor’ villain will make fans question their alliances

In an interview with Screen Rant, Gough discusses her new Star Wars antagonist. The actor says Dedra is someone who feels brighter than those around her and wants to rise up beyond her more inept co-workers. Fans may find themselves rooting for her since she is better at her job than her male counterparts, but it’s important to remember that she is working for the enemy.

“I think what I love is what’s really conflicting about Dedra too. It’s a new thing, isn’t it, to have a woman in this world and in this part. A part of you—and I know that for a lot of women watching it, they’ll be like, “Oh my God, go, sister! You’re doing so well.” And then you have to remember she’s a fascist. On the one hand, you want a woman in a man’s world to succeed, but it’s like, ‘No, it’s the wrong world, though. We don’t want that.’ She should make you feel slightly uncomfortable at your alliances.”

While she might be a likable antagonist, she doesn’t appear to use her powers or intelligence for good. It’s also hard to believe that any Star Wars fan would root for anybody wearing an Imperial outfit, except maybe Darth Vader.

Is Dedra Meero in ‘Rogue One’?

Dedra Meero is not a Rogue One character, so it’s unknown what happens to her character within the Star Wars universe. However, Denise Gough says she does know what happens to Dedra in Andor Season 2 but doesn’t know what she’s doing during the events of Rogue One.

“I know the journey through season 2, but I’m not in the movie. So, I don’t have to think about beyond that. I’m just kind of intrigued as to where they either go together or singularly. I just know that there is a long journey ahead for her, but we can’t rewrite the movie nor would we want to. I’m really interested as to episode 24. How come…? Maybe they’ve gone on holiday or something, and that’s how they miss [Rogue One]. And then we get a spinoff; that’s what’s possibly on the horizon for us. A spin-off of some lovely family drama.”

Andor is streaming on Disney+.

