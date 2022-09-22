‘Andor’ Episode 4 Release Date and Time on Disney+

Andor just dropped its three-episode premiere on Disney+, and the Star Wars series wastes no time throwing viewers into Cassian Andor’s (Diego Luna) story. The end of Andor Episode 3 sees the title character being pulled into the Rebel Alliance, a pivotal development for the show — and Star Wars canon overall. Things are likely to heat up from this point forward. So, when is the release date and time for Andor Episode 4 on Disney+?

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for Andor Episodes 1-3.]

‘Andor’s three-episode premiere reveals how Cassian joined the Rebel Alliance

Diego Luna in ‘Andor’ | Lucasfilm Ltd.

The first three episodes of Andor reveal how Rogue One’s Cassian Andor wound up in the Rebel Alliance in the first place — and no, it doesn’t start with a deep-seated hatred for the Empire.

In fact, Cassian’s journey to becoming a Rebel spy begins with a mistake. While he’s looking for information about his lost sister on Morlana One, he’s approached by members of the Pre-Mor Authority, a corporate agency committed to upholding the Empire’s laws in the Free Trade sector of the galaxy. They try to bully Cassian over the town’s curfew, but Cassian tricks them into checking his pockets for money. He then assaults them, accidentally killing one in the process. After that, he has little choice but to kill the other, lest the survivor recognize him later on.

Following that incident, Cassian spends most of Andor‘s premiere trying to find a way off of his current home planet. Ferrix doesn’t seem easy to escape from, but Cassian’s been holding onto an NS-9 Starpath unit that should sell for enough money to get him into hiding.

And Cassian’s plan to flee from his crimes might have worked if it wasn’t for Syril Karn (Kyle Soller), a deputy inspector at the Pre-Mor Authority who’s hellbent on learning who murdered his colleagues. Karn tracks Cassian to Ferrix, where he and his cronies interrupt the sale of the Starpath unit. However, the man buying it off of Cassian wants more than a rare part.

Stellan Skarsgård’s Luthen Rael is revealed as a member of the Rebel Alliance, and he wants Cassian to join the group. With the enemy coming down on them, Cassian has little choice but to follow Luthen, fully pushing him into the rebellion ahead of Andor Episode 4.

This is what revolution looks like. Watch #Andor, a Star Wars Original Series, streaming only on @DisneyPlus September 21. pic.twitter.com/nMrribxUr7 — Star Wars (@starwars) August 10, 2022

With Andor Episode 3 pushing Cassian into the Rebel Alliance, fans will be eager to get their hands on episode 4 — so, when is its release date on Disney+?

New episodes of Andor will debut every Wednesday on the streaming platform, with the fourth installment set to arrive on Sept. 28. Disney+ originals typically drop around 12:01 a.m. PT/3:01 a.m. ET, so viewers can check for new content around then.

Find the full release schedule for Andor Season 1 below:

Episodes 1-3: Sept. 21

Episode 4: Sept. 28

Episode 5: Oct. 5

Episode 6: Oct. 12

Episode 7: Oct. 19

Episode 8: Oct. 26

Episode 9: Nov. 2

Episode 10: Nov. 9

Episode 11: Nov. 16

Episode 12: Nov. 23

Andor Episode 4 will likely mark a turning point of the new Star Wars series, as Cassian will learn more about the rebellion. However, with 12 episodes to go, we’ve got plenty of time for Andor’s story to unfold. And that’s not to mention the second part of the series, which will premiere at a later date.

What to expect from episode 4 on Disney+

So, now that we know when Andor Episode 4 debuts on Disney+, what can viewers expect from the coming installment?

Unfortunately, Disney+ doesn’t offer much in the way of previews or synopses ahead of new episodes. As such, we don’t have much to go off of. Still, we can wager a guess about where Andor will go next week.

Now that Cassian and Luthen have escaped Ferrix, Cassian will likely meet the rest of the Rebel Alliance. He’ll also have to decide if he wants to join their ranks, a decision we know the outcome of.

Additionally, Andor Episode 3 leaves Syril Karn in a rage. He’s likely to pursue Cassian, but Cassian may not be the only person he goes after. Cassian’s escape could bode ill for the people of Ferrix, many of whom made their resistance to the Empire — and the Pre-Mor Authority — known.

We’ll have to wait and see where things go from here, but it seems likely that Andor will bring us fresh new tragedies by the time its run is through. It’ll also bring the galaxy hope. After all, the growth of the Rebel Alliance eventually leads to the Empire’s downfall — though that’s way after Andor Episode 4.

New episodes of Andor debut every Wednesday on Disney+.

RELATED: ‘Andor’ Season 1: Episode Count and Release Schedule on Disney+