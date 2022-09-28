‘Andor’ Episode 5 Release Date and Time on Disney+

In the wake of its three-episode premiere, Andor is getting into the meat of its story, setting up the journey Star Wars fans will embark on alongside Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). The fourth chapter of the Disney+ show revealed what Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) wants with its lead. It also saw the Empire expanding its influence, all while Cassian gets further wrapped up in the Rebellion. We’ll learn more about his mission for the group in Andor Episode 5, but when is its release date and time on Disney+?

‘Andor’ Episode 4 reveals Cassian’s first mission for the Rebels

Andor Episode 4 picks up where the three-part premiere left off, with Cassian Andor and Luthen Rael soaring through space. With the Pre-Mor Authority off their backs, the two finally get a chance to talk. And Luthen reveals why he’s recruited Cassian, who’s actually pretty reluctant to join the Rebel forces.

Luthen wants Cassian to partake in a dangerous mission, one that will see a team of Rebels stealing the quarterly payroll of an Imperial sector. He doesn’t delve into why they’d be doing this, but it’s clear they’ll use that information to hit back at the Empire. Even then, Cassian still isn’t convinced it’s worthwhile.

The real tipping point is when Luthen offers Cassian $200,000 credits to go through with the heist — something Cassian could use, especially if he’s going into hiding. He ultimately agrees, but his status as a mercenary isn’t welcome news to Vel (Faye Marsay), the leader of the mission. With Luthen threatening to call it off altogether, she doesn’t get much say in Cassian’s involvement. But it’s clear that she and her comrades don’t trust him, and that could complicate matters later on.

While Cassian gets to know the Rebels he’ll be working with, Luthen journeys to Coruscant, where he finds Senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly). The pair touch base briefly, and viewers also meet Mon Mothma’s husband. He doesn’t seem to know about her ties with the Rebel Alliance, and he’s welcoming a number of enemies into their lives,

Needless to say, dangers are increasing heading into Andor Episode 5 — for Cassian and those he’s working for. So, when can we expect the next chapter on Disney+?

The stakes are getting steeper heading into Andor Episode 5, but when is its release date and time on Disney+?

New episodes of Andor debut every Wednesday on the platform, placing next week’s installment on Oct. 5. Subscribers can look for new content around 12:01 a.m. PT/3:01 a.m. ET.

Find the release schedule for Andor Season 1 below:

Episodes 1-3: Sept. 21

Episode 4: Sept. 28

Episode 5: Oct. 5

Episode 6: Oct. 12

Episode 7: Oct. 19

Episode 8: Oct. 26

Episode 9: Nov. 2

Episode 10: Nov. 9

Episode 11: Nov. 16

Episode 12: Nov. 23

The early episodes of Andor spent a lot of time introducing characters and storylines, and we may get more of that when episode 5 debuts. But what else should we expect next week? With any luck, Cassian and his new teammates will dive fully into their mission — or at least do a lot more planning.

What to expect when episode 5 debuts on Disney+

Without a preview or title for Andor Episode 5, Disney+ hasn’t given us much insight about next week’s installment. Still, we can hazard a guess about where things are headed. Although the ending of “Aldhani” didn’t leave off on a major cliffhanger, there were plenty of hints about what’s to come.

For one, Mon Mothma’s husband will be throwing a dinner party, and tensions are likely to be high during the event. None of the well-to-do attendees know what Mon Mothma is up to with the Rebellion. However, her secrets threaten to come spilling out over the course of Andor.

Episode 5 is also likely to spend more time with Cassian’s new team, as we haven’t gotten to know the characters all that well. They’ll no doubt continue to be cautious around Cassian, as he remains a big unknown to them.

Finally, Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) looked pretty unhappy after his scolding from his higher-ups. As such, he’ll probably be looking to prove himself again soon — and that doesn’t bode well for Cassian and his new allies. We’ll have to wait to see how he proceeds, but we definitely haven’t seen the last of him.

Andor Episode 5 debuts on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

