‘Andor’ Season 1: Episode Count and Release Schedule on Disney+

Andor is the latest Star Wars series to debut on Disney+, and the show promises to take a deep dive into the titular Cassian Andor’s (Diego Luna) past, showcasing the Rebel spy’s previous run-ins with the Empire. Viewers first met Cassian in Rogue One, but Andor gives the character a chance to shine separate from Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) and the rest of their allies. How many episodes of Andor can Star Wars fans expect, and when do they debut on Disney+?

What is ‘Andor’ about?

If you’re still on the fence about diving into Andor, the Disney+ show promises to craft a compelling story in the coming episodes. The Rogue One prequel will bring us to the time period before the original Star Wars trilogy, when the Empire showcased a great deal of strength — and the rebellion first realized they could push back.

Cassian will be part of the Rebel efforts to undermine the Empire, and he’s likely to play a prominent role in mobilizing people against the enemy. Heading into the premiere, that’s all we really know about Star Wars’ latest.

Per Disney+, here’s the official synopsis for Andor:

“The Andor series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.”

How many episodes are in ‘Andor’ Season 1?

So now that we know what Andor is about, how many episodes can we expect from season 1 — and from the series in total?

Andor will be released in two parts, spanning 24 episodes overall. Twelve of them will make up its first season, which will run from September through November. That makes Andor the lengthiest Disney+ series from Lucasfilm. In fact, even Marvel hasn’t dropped a season with more than 10 episodes since the platform’s inception.

But with Andor poised to dive deeper into the rebellion, two 12-episode seasons feels like a welcome development. There’s no word on when we’ll see the second half of Andor, but read on to learn the release schedule for season 1.

‘Andor’ release schedule on Disney+

This is what revolution looks like. Watch #Andor, a Star Wars Original Series, streaming only on @DisneyPlus September 21. pic.twitter.com/nMrribxUr7 — Star Wars (@starwars) August 10, 2022

With 24 episodes of Andor confirmed in total, Lucasfilm isn’t rushing to tell this story. Of course, viewers may be eager to get through it. Fortunately, they won’t have a massive wait for the first 12 episodes to debut.

Andor‘s three-episode premiere arrives on Disney+ on Sept. 21. From there, the remainder of season 1’s installments will debut every Wednesday.

Per Star Wars’ Twitter, here’s the full release schedule for Andor on Disney+:

Episodes 1-3: Sept. 21

Episode 4: Sept. 28

Episode 5: Oct. 5

Episode 6: Oct. 12

Episode 7: Oct. 19

Episode 8: Oct. 26

Episode 9: Nov. 2

Episode 10: Nov. 9

Episode 11: Nov. 16

Episode 12: Nov. 23

With so much to look forward to, Andor could become one of the biggest hits of the fall 2022 television season. What time can fans look for each new episode on Disney+?

What time are new episodes of ‘Andor’ on Disney+?

She-Hulk may have moved to Thursdays, but Andor is giving Disney+ subscribers a reason to look forward to Wednesdays again. What time will each episode of Andor drop on the streaming platform?

Subscribers can check for the Star Wars series’ latest around 12:01 a.m PT/3:01 a.m. ET. That’s what time Disney+ originals typically show up, and Andor will be no different.

Of course, that means the show is likely to mess with some sleep schedules in the coming months. Fortunately, it may be worth the disruption.

Andor‘s three-episode premiere is now streaming on Disney+.

