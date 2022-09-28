‘Andor’ Fans Think They’ve Found a Mistake With Cassian’s Character

The new series Andor explores the origins of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), a character introduced to Star Wars fans in Rogue One. The first three episodes show how Cassian found his way into the rebellion, but it also features flashbacks to his past. However, many fans believe there might be a continuity error within the flashbacks.

‘Andor’ focuses on the origins of Cassian Andor and his fight against the Empire

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor | Disney+

The first three episodes of Andor premiered on Disney+ last week. They follow Cassian Andor before he joined the Rebel Alliance. He lives in a small community on Ferrix run by a private military organization called the Pre-Mor. After an unfortunate encounter forces him to go on the run, Cassian meets Luthen (Stellan Skarsgard), who convinces him to come with him and learn more about a small rebellion being formed.

Star Wars fans who have seen Rogue One know Cassian eventually becomes a high-ranking figure within the Rebel Alliance. In Rogue One, Cassian says he has “been in this fight since [he] was six years old.” However, many fans pointed out a detail in Andor that may conflict with this quote.

Fans believe there could be a mistake with Cassian’s character

Several flashbacks in the first three episodes of Andor show Cassian (or Kassa) on his home planet of Kenari. He is a kid living amongst a tribe of other kids, along with his sister. He and the others discovered a wrecked Separatist ship and have an encounter with one of the surviving soldiers. While learning more about his background is intriguing, many fans took to Reddit to point out an error within this scene.

Cassian says he has been in the fight since was six, but fans are saying this might not make sense because he looks much older than six in these flashbacks. Some Reddit users speculated that something could have happened to the adults on this planet that could lead to Cassian having a hatred of oppressive governments. Others suggest we could see other flashbacks where he is younger to show what put him in the fight at an even younger age.

Diego Luna says there is plenty more to learn about Cassian’s history

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Luna explains how Andor explores the character’s background. The Mexican actor says we will learn how he has been in the fight since he was six and what led to his hatred toward the Empire.

“We’ll see what he means with being part of the fight since he was six years old. And through the course of these 12 episodes, we’ll understand what that background is. We’ll understand why Cassian sounds different than anyone else in Rogue One. No one has that accent. No one seems to come from where he comes from. We’ll get to understand that, and understand what that past really is. And what he means with the struggle, with the dark past, with being part of a fight since he was really young.”

“And I believe is a story of someone that has been forced to migrate and is a refugee. It’s someone that clearly has gone in this life through the experience of the Empire taking away everything. But that’s not just him, its so many people in this galaxy. And we have to go and witness how that feels in order to understand why a rebellion is needed.”

The first three episodes of Andor are streaming on Disney+.

