‘Andor’ Release Date Delayed: New Theory on Why Disney+ Moved the ‘Star Wars’ Series

TL;DR:

Disney+ delayed the release date for Andor from Aug. 31 to Sept. 21.

A theory attributes the delay to the Disney+ release model and a controversial Marvel project.

With a September release, Andor will bring fans much closer to The Mandalorian Season 3.

Key art for ‘Andor’ | Lucasfilm/Disney+

Star Wars fans are still riding the high of Obi-Wan Kenobi, but they have another Disney+ series to look forward to in 2022: Andor. The Rogue One spinoff will follow Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) as he takes on missions for the Resistance. Unfortunately, Andor had its release date delayed as its new trailer dropped. Lucasfilm hasn’t offered a reason for the premiere change, but one theory suggests it could have something to do with Disney+ and its release model.

Disney+ series Andor received its first full-length trailer this August, but the Star Wars show also saw its release date delayed by a month. Although Cassian Andor’s solo adventure was initially expected to debut on Aug. 31, the trailer lists its premiere date as Sept. 21.

Naturally, fans are wondering what caused the hold-up, as they’ll now have to wait an extra month for the much-anticipated Rogue One spinoff. There’s no official explanation as to why the Disney+ show won’t debut until September. However, theories have cropped up — and one makes a whole lot of sense when you consider how the streaming service’s schedule is set up.

Experience the three-episode premiere of #Andor, a Star Wars Original Series, streaming only on @DisneyPlus September 21. pic.twitter.com/HWlHjCDxrR — Star Wars | Andor Premieres Sept 21 on Disney+ (@starwars) August 1, 2022

RELATED: Taika Waititi Jests That His ‘Star Wars’ Movie Is About Jar Jar Binks, Fans Are Into It

Although Lucasfilm hasn’t addressed why the release date for Andor was delayed, Inverse theorized that the change could be due to the Disney+ release model. The streaming service tends to focus on a major new series every month. As the outlet notes, this prevents subscribers from canceling, as there’s always another show to keep up with.

And while Disney+ has I Am Groot and She-Hulk dropping this August, its fall lineup looks less full. There is a Marvel Halloween special planned for October, but that may not be enough to carry fans into the latter half of 2022 and early 2023. Additionally, leaks from Twitter user @CanWeGetSomeToast indicate that the special may not be everyone’s cup of tea. Apparently, it feels “VERY camp.”

With so many Star Wars fans looking forward to Andor, it could prove a stronger incentive for fans to stick with the streamer into the new year. And that will bring them closer to The Mandalorian Season 3, another marquee release for the platform.

The Disney+ show’s new premiere brings fans closer to ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3

The Mandalorian and Grogu continue their journey in Season 3 of #TheMandalorian, streaming February 2023 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/CHqUL1gec7 — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) May 26, 2022

Although the delayed release date for Andor has left some Star Wars fans disappointed, it will leave less time between Lucasfilm’s upcoming projects. The Mandalorian Season 3 is already confirmed for 2023, and a late September premiere for Andor‘s first season will leave fans with around two months between series.

So, even if we have a longer wait until we see Diego Luna as Cassian Andor again, this winter will prove a great season for Star Wars fans. Plus, Andor‘s Twitter revealed fans can expect three episodes on the show’s premiere date. It’s hard to complain about that!

The first three episodes of Andor debut on Sept. 21 on Disney+.

RELATED: ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Season 2: Everything We Know So Far