How ‘Andor’ Star Diego Luna Responds to the ‘Huge Expectation’ of the ‘Star Wars’ Fandom

Star Wars fans are passionate about the franchise. Whether they enjoy a project or not, they are not afraid to have their voices heard. Andor is the latest Star Wars series to come to Disney+, and fans have been enjoying the show so far. Andor star Diego Luna, who has dealt with the fandom before, says he knows how to deal with fans’ enormous expectations.

Diego Luna returns to ‘Star Wars’ in ‘Andor’

Diego Luna | Abigail Nilsson/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

Andor is the latest Star Wars series on Disney+. Diego Luna returns as Cassian Andor as the show explores his origins within the Rebel Alliance. Fans will remember his character from Rogue One, where Cassian was an experienced soldier within the rebellion who did whatever it took to further the cause.

Rogue One was a massive hit with critics and audiences, scoring an 84% critic score and an 86% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film also grossed over $1 billion at the worldwide box office. While Cassian wasn’t an immediate fan favorite, there was a lot of intrigue toward his backstory. The film hinted at Andor doing many morally questionable things in the name of rebellion. This series explores what he did for the rebellion and how he became a trusted soldier.

Diego Luna responds to expectations from ‘Star Wars’ fans

"This is the story about the people. It’s about what we can do, it’s about the power we have.” – Diego Luna.



The three-episode premiere of #Andor, an Original series from Star Wars is streaming only on @DisneyPlus. https://t.co/GsTbKWyawK — Star Wars (@starwars) September 21, 2022

In an interview with The Jess Cagle Podcast With Julia Cunningham, Diego Luna talked about meeting Star Wars fans’ expectations with Andor. While the Star Wars fan base can be strict about new projects, Luna enjoys the high expectations because he wants to be in something people want to love. He also appreciates the exposure because he always wanted people to watch his work.

“I see it as something positive — the huge expectation around a show like this,” Luna admits. “The huge expectation of the fan base of Star Wars is amazing. I’ve been all my life trying to get people’s attention to watch my s***. It’s different this time. You go like they don’t just want to watch it; they want to love it.”

Satisfying Star Wars fans can be a difficult task. The last two shows, Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Book of Boba Fett, left the fan base divided. Fans were even more divided over Disney’s sequel trilogy. However, Luna is already aware of what Star Wars fans demand, and Andor appears to be meeting those demands so far.

Early reviews for ‘Andor’ are very positive

The first reactions to #Andor have arrived, and they all suggest it will be a Star Wars show unlike any other – and that's a great thing.https://t.co/6zDT1fCcP2 pic.twitter.com/WijCpWpy7q — Screen Rant (@screenrant) September 16, 2022

Andor had its three-episode premiere on Wednesday, and reactions from fans and critics have been overwhelmingly positive. Many have praised the more mature and darker tone of this series, and some are calling this series the best since The Mandalorian. It is a slower burn, so fans expecting a lot of action might have to wait for the epic space battles, but many appreciate that this series is taking its time.

The first three episodes of Andor are streaming on Disney+. The first season consists of 12 total episodes, followed by 12 more in season 2, all leading up to the events of Rogue One.

