‘Andor’ Star Diego Luna Reveals 1 Major Way the Series Is Different Than ‘Rogue One’

Andor is the latest Star Wars series to hit Disney+. It is a prequel to Rogue One and will show the evolution of the Rebel Alliance. While early trailers make Andor look similar to Rogue One in action and tone, there will be differences in the series. Diego Luna, who plays Cassian Andor, reveals one significant difference between this series and Rogue One.

‘Andor’ is a prequel to ‘Rogue One’

Rogue One is a spinoff set within the Star Wars universe. It tells the story of how the Rebel Alliance found the plans to destroy the death star when the Empire was at the height of its power. Diego Luna plays Cassian Andor, a rebel soldier who had many morally questionable decisions to help the rebellion cause. However, Rogue One doesn’t dive deeply into those acts before Andor dies at the film’s end.

Andor covers the events leading up to Rogue One. The galaxy is under the control of the Empire, but a rebellion is being formed. The series will portray Andor joining the rebellion and what he does to further the cause.

Diego Luna explains the difference between this series and ‘Rogue One’

In an interview with The Digital Fix, Luna talks about returning to Star Wars and his experience making Andor. The Mexican actor says one difference between Andor and Rogue One is that Rogue One is a movie about an event and never gave audiences enough time with each character. Andor focuses on the characters and is a more detailed analysis of Cassian as a character.

“Even though I had a backstory in my head, when I was playing Cassian, there is very little information about Cassian Andor,” Luna says. “In Rogue One, that is basically a film about an event, not the characters, you don’t get to know much about them. Now we do, now our focus is on getting to know these people and getting to know Cassian. And who’s around him, what community he is part of? Where is he coming from? What is that past he left behind? And where did he get all his wounds? I think it’s a fascinating way to approach storytelling, it’s a different part of creativity.”

How many episodes will ‘Andor’ be?

Andor will also be different from the other Star Wars TV shows on Disney+ because the first season will consist of 12 episodes. Season 2 will also consist of 12 episodes, for a total of 24 episodes. While many Star Wars shows have not been given this many episodes, Luna believes it makes sense due to how long they worked on it and the detailed storytelling on display.

“It feels right because I believe in what we’re doing,” Luna expresses. “But also, because we didn’t get here, just, you know, by coincidence, like, we’ve been working five, four years and a half, on this project. There’s a lot of work behind these first 12 episodes, and we started working on the next 12 a long time ago to you know, there’s a lot of work already done.”

The first three episodes of Andor premiere on Disney+ on Sept. 21.

