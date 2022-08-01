‘Andor’ Trailer Teases the Return of a Fan Favorite ‘Star Wars’ Character

The second trailer for Andor has been shared online. The trailer gives viewers a better look at where this takes place within the Star Wars universe and the many characters involved in the series. There are several familiar characters returning including Andor (Diego Luna) and Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly). However, many Star Wars fans are surprised to see the return of one fan-favorite character.

‘Andor’ takes place in the early days of the Rebellion in ‘Star Wars’

Andor is an upcoming Disney+ series that is essentially a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The show centers around Andor (Diego Luna) and reveals how he joined the Rebellion and the dangerous missions he did to fight the Empire. In Rogue One, Andor hinted at committing many morally questionable acts in order to help the Rebel cause and this series could show what made him a haunted character.

Luna is joined by a cast that includes O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgard, Fiona Shaw, Alex Lawther, and Adria Arjona. The series will follow a 2 season structure. The first season will consist of 12 episodes that span over a year with season 2 consisting of 12 episodes that cover four years. The 5-year span of the series will then lead into the beginning of Rogue One.

A surprise character returns in the second ‘Andor’ trailer

The second trailer for Andor focuses on introducing new characters and revealing how the world is reacting to life under the Empire. There is plenty of action, but it also promises a political thriller with glimpses of the Imperial Senate and Mon Mothma going undercover.

Star Wars fans may have been surprised to see the return of Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker). While his presence makes sense within the Star Wars timeline, Whitaker was not confirmed to be returning for this series. Gerrera first appeared in animated form in The Clone Wars. In Rebels, The Bad Batch, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Gerrera had become a more bitter and violent Rebellion leader who does whatever it takes to defeat the Empire, no matter the cost.

Whitaker portrayed the character in Rogue One as an older Gerrera who had basically become robotic through his various war injuries. Gerrera took in a young Jyn Erso and raised her until she was a young adult. Gerrera later died on Jedha after the city was destroyed by the Empire. It’s unclear if Gerrera will have a major role in the series, but it’s good to see a familiar face that helps connect Andor to the larger universe.

When is the upcoming ‘Star Wars’ series being released?

Rebellion is brewing in these new images from Andor, premiering on September 21 with three episodes. https://t.co/1olsJoLXBs pic.twitter.com/z9RQ3C7dFG — IGN (@IGN) August 1, 2022

The Andor trailer revealed that the release date for the series has been pushed back. Initially, Andor was set to premiere in late August, but it has now been pushed to Sept. 21. Most likely, Disney moved the release as it does not want the show to overlap with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which premiere on August 17.

Andor will have a three-episode premiere on Disney+ on Sept. 21.

