‘Andor’: Which ‘Rogue One’ Characters Are Returning For the Prequel Series?

Rogue One is one of the most celebrated Star Wars movies that has emerged since Disney bought Lucasfilm. The new Disney+ series, Andor, is a prequel to Rogue One and features a few characters from the movie. While Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) will not make an appearance, there will be enough familiar faces to connect the dots.

Here are the characters from ‘Rogue One’ who will be in ‘Andor’

Cassian Andor

Diego Luna | John Phillips/Getty Images

This one is obvious, considering the series is named after him. Cassian Andor first appeared in Rogue One as an ambitious and well-trusted soldier of the Rebel Alliance. While Andor fights for the Rebellion, his actions are morally questionable, leading to a dilemma of how far the rebels will go to take down the Empire.

There are hints of Andor’s dark deeds, but Rogue One never expands on them. Andor will expand on his character and show his evolution within the rebellion from newcomer to hardened captain. The series will end shortly before Rogue One, so it will be intriguing to see how Andor becomes the character we meet at the film’s beginning.

Mon Mothma

Mon Mothma is an Imperial Senator who opposed the rule of Chancellor Palpatine. Mothma worked secretly to build the seeds of a rebellion that would eventually become the Rebel Alliance. Mothma first appeared in Episode VI — Return of the Jedi as one of the leaders of the final assault on the Death Star, portrayed by Carolina Blakiston.

In Rogue One, Mothma was portrayed by Genevieve O’Reilly and is a prominent leader within the rebellion. The character also appeared in animated form in The Clone Wars and Rebels. In Andor, Mothma will be in the Imperial Senate and will be planning the rebellion from within. She is a lone opposer of the Empire and is in a dangerous position to keep her true intentions hidden.

Saw Gerrera

Prep for #Andor – Everything we know about Saw Gerrera so far in 4 minutes:https://t.co/qgWF3sUt0g pic.twitter.com/Ot7Bb3lZSy — Star Wars Explained (@StarWarsExplain) September 13, 2022

Saw Gerrera is a ruthless and battered veteran of the Clone Wars who leads a group of rebel extremists. While Saw fights for the Rebellion, his ambition and hatred for the Empire often conflict with doing what’s right versus what he deems necessary. The character first appeared in The Clone Wars as a leader of a group of Rebels on Onderon. His hatred for the Empire grew after his sister was killed, and he now does whatever it takes to take down what he finds evil.

In Rogue One, we meet an older and debilitated Saw (Forest Whitaker) who took in Jyn after the Empire kidnapped her father. Saw is still involved with the Rebellion and later, sacrifices himself when he says he is done with fighting. It’s unclear how much of a role he will have in this series, but his appearance in the trailer confirms his return.

K-2SO

Rogue One originally only killed off ONE main character: K-2SOhttps://t.co/dVA4KMnp1p pic.twitter.com/xha6vuq7LO — Screen Rant (@screenrant) April 17, 2020

K-2SO is an Imperial security droid, voiced by Alan Tudyk, that was modified to serve the Rebel Alliance. Audiences learned to love this droid through its sassy and direct yet endearing personality. The droid’s return has not been confirmed, but Andor creator Tony Gilroy hinted at the Rogue One droid possibly making an appearance.

In a tweet shared by Alex Zalben, Gilroy addressed K-2SO’s return, saying, “When we do it, it will be in spectacular fashion.” However, don’t expect the droid to be in season 1, as Gilroy says it wouldn’t make sense for an Imperial security droid to appear within the current timeline.

Andor premieres on Disney+ on Sept. 21.

