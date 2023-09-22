The former White House Chef doesn't shy away from the tough conversations regarding mental health awareness and breaking stigmas.

Former White House Chef Andre Rush‘s mission is to bring to light the importance of mental health. It is a subject dear to his heart, particularly during the month of September, National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The military veteran is sounding the alarm for all current and former military members to know that help is available through initiatives like Face the Fight, an organization he proudly supports.

Chef Andre Rush says ‘it’s easier to reach out than ever before’

Chef Andre Rush served as a White House chef for the presidential administrations of Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump. As a Master Sergeant in the U.S. Army, Rush dedicated his post-service career to advocating for military servicemen and women. He has partnered with a coalition effort dubbed Face the Fight to break the stigma around mental health.

Rush faced his own challenges after transitioning out of the military. He saw many of his fellow servicemen and women struggling mentally upon returning home to their families.

“You’re taught to deal with it because you had to you had to deal with a lot of things [while in active service],” he explains. “It becomes a ticking time bomb, particularly for veterans.”

“We lose a lot of brothers and sisters to suicide. It is important to bring light to this group in particular. I spent 23 years in the military in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan, and during 9/11,” he continues.

Rush was in the gym of the Pentagon when Flight 77 was hijacked and subsequently crashed into the government building. The incident inspired him to sign up for combat duty

“When veterans transition out of the military, it is one of the hardest things they do,” Rush says of the importance of mental health support. “We are taught we are harder, tougher than anyone, and taught to deal with it because you had to.”

Thankfully, as continued awareness is brought to the topic of mental health, more resources are available for those needing it. Rush explains, “Mental Health Awareness is less stigmatized than it once was. It is important. Otherwise, it could become a ticking time bomb for those who need help.”

His passion is for helping people ‘lift each other up’

Chef Andre Rush does pushups, demonstrating his physical strength | Andre Rush

Chef Andre Rush continues to help others via his work with Face the Fight. Rush is a combat veteran, serving for 23 years in the United States Military and capping off an extraordinary career, leading him to the rank of Master Seargent.

This passion for life dominates the outlook of the chef, ice carver, sommelier, pastry chef, chocolatier, and sugar sculptor. He continues to devote his energies to giving back to his community, particularly his fellow servicemen and women, to provide them with the necessary resources to transition into civilian life.

“I want people to know it’s OK to get support. To get therapy. Reaching out to others. Giving back to each and every person. It doesn’t matter how big or small you are, help is available, ask the questions,” Rush says.

“Don’t think you can do tomorrow what you can do right now because you can save a life. We need to lift each other up,” he continues.

“It’s completely OK not to be OK,” Rush concluded. “We also need to share with our children, the next generation, that asking for help when they need it is as important as when they don’t.”

Chef Rush talks about his ‘passion’ for life

Related 6 Best Celebrity Chef YouTube Channels for Beginners Learning How to Cook

Chef Andre Rush is a keynote and motivational speaker advocating for the military and wounded warriors. He is also a celebrity chef who transfers his love for food into nourishing the body and souls of those lucky enough to taste his carefully crafted dishes.

“Each time I cook for others, it gives knowledge about my passion,” Rush explains. “Going through that process, how I go through it, and relaying the things I have learned to others is a true gift.”

Chef Andre Rush is the author of Call Me Chef, Dammit.