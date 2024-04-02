Kate Middleton's absence caused a number of celebrities to make jokes about the Princess of Wales. But after learning of her diagnosis, several apologized -- including Andy Cohen.

Before Kate Middleton revealed her cancer diagnosis, the rumor mill was coming up with plenty of conspiracy theories as to why the princess hadn’t been seen in months. And with that, some celebrities started to join in on the fun.

Of course, we now know that Kate was battling cancer behind the scenes, and it’s caused some celebs to issue apologies surrounding jokes they made about her — including Watch What Happens Live! Host Andy Cohen.

Andy Cohen | Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Andy Cohen apologized for a joke about Kate Middleton

Back in mid-January, Kate’s team said the princess would undergo planned abdominal surgery and would be out of royal duties for the next two months. At the time, nobody questioned it, but after a while, people started to wonder why she hadn’t made one public appearance in ages. The theories went from non-serious, such as plastic surgery, to serious, such as trouble in her marriage. And a number of celebrities got in on the jokes. Andy Cohen publicly questioned Kate’s whereabouts during an episode of his SiriusXM show, but after learning the true story, he felt bad for his words.

“I just want to say, I am heartbroken by the news about Princess Kate,” Cohen said during a different episode, according to Express. “I think someone on Sky News called me a ‘numpty’ during that whole conversation, and they were right … We are all praying for Princess Kate and King Charles.”

Cohen isn’t the only celebrity to issue an apology to the princess. Blake Lively said shortly after Kate’s diagnosis revelation that she was “mortified” that she had participated in the joke. And Stephen Colbert, who brought up Prince William’s affair rumors during an episode of his show, said, “I and everyone here at The Late Show would like to extend our well-wishes and heartfelt hope that her recovery is swift and thorough.”

Andy Cohen | Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Kate Middleton remains out of the spotlight while she receives cancer treatment

The Princess of Wales will remain away from her royal duties while she undergoes chemotherapy. It’s unclear at what point she might return, and it almost certainly depends on how her treatment goes. The palace has remained quiet on details regarding Kate’s diagnosis. It is unknown what type or stage her cancer is, and that could be to deter people from making assumptions about her recovery.

Right now, Prince William is also taking some time away from royal duties to be with his family. King Charles, who is undergoing cancer treatment as well, has stepped away from most royal engagements for the time being. Currently, Charles’ siblings and Camilla Parker Bowles are doing their best to continue representing the monarchy.