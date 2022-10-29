Why Andy Cohen Doesn’t Follow Any of the Real Housewives on Instagram, Even From His Private Account

If you follow Andy Cohen on Instagram, don’t expect a follow back — especially if you’re a Real Housewife. For over a decade, Cohen has backed some of Bravo’s biggest franchises, including the Real Housewives, Vanderpump Rules, Southern Charm, and Below Deck. But he only follows a select few of these Bravolebrities on Instagram. As Cohen explained to Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge at BravoCon 2022, there’s a good reason for limiting who he follows. Find out who Cohen limits his Instagram following to and why.

Andy Cohen | Charles Sykes/Bravo

Andy Cohen follows two ‘Southern Charm’ stars and a ‘Vamderpump Rules’ celeb on Instagram

Cohen follows two Southern Charm stars on Instagram: Shep Rose and Craig Conover. Both have frequented Cohen’s Clubhouse and participate in episodes of Watch What Happens Live during new seasons of Southern Charm. The other Bravolebrity Cohen follows on Instagram is Vanderpump Rules star and TomTom owner Tom Sandoval.

Too many Bravolebrities exist for Andy to follow them all

Cohen caught up with Mellencamp and Judge in New York during BravoCon 2022. During their conversation, the trio talked about his strategy for following Bravolebs on Instagram.

“I don’t follow any [housewives] on Instagram,” Cohen said on the Two Ts in a Pod podcast. “Because if I follow one, I have to follow everybody.”

RELATED: ‘RHOSLC’: The View Co-Hosts Says Andy Cohen is Biased in Treatment of Jen Shah’s Conviction Compared to Teresa Giudice

Andy Cohen has a secret Instagram account

As a guest on the podcast, the Bravo King also admitted he has another Instagram account. However, he doesn’t follow any housewives from that profile, either. “It’s to put pictures of my kids up for my friends,” he elaborated. “It’s very boring.”

Cohen didn’t specify the handle on his secret Instagram account, but said if you look hard enough, you’ll be able to figure it out. The account itself is private, though, so Bravo fans won’t be able to see much.

‘Watch What Happens Live’ host takes a different approach to Twitter followers

When it comes to his Twitter account, Cohen is still careful about who he follows. At publication, he only follows 490 Twitter users but has a whopping 2.5 million followers.

Among the accounts Cohen follows are Bravolebs like Lisa Vanderpump, Sutton Stracke, Bethenney Frankel, Erika Jayne, and Kenya Moore, among others. It’s unclear why Cohen follows more Bravolebrities on Twitter than he’s willing to on Instagram.

Andy Cohen follows dozens of other celebrities on Instagram

Cohen may not follow many Bravolebrities, but he does follow 411 accounts on Instagram at publication. He mainly follows celebrities like Julianne Moore, Britney Spears, Euphoria‘s Jacob Elordi, and Bros movie star Billy Eichner, but Cohen also keeps up with meme accounts and a few brands.

On the other hand, Cohen’s account has 4.9 million followers. Some of those are members of the Real Housewives franchise and other Bravolebs, despite Cohen’s choice to only follow a few select stars.

Keep up with Cohen nightly on Watch What Happens Live. You can also follow him on Instagram and Twitter, but don’t expect a follow back.