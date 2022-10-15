Andy Cohen Rates ‘Today Show’ ‘Real Housewives’ Taglines – Who Were the Big Winners?

What would Today Show hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and more choose for a Real Housewives tagline if they joined one of the Bravo casts?

In honor of BravoCon 2020, Today Show hosts explored personal Housewives taglines, alongside executive producer Andy Cohen. Today Show producers ran the clips for Cohen’s approval and his reactions were priceless. Who were the big winners?

‘Today Show’ anchors deliver their best ‘Real Housewives’ taglines

Each Today Show anchor also had their big Real Housewives moment on camera, smiling and turning the same way Bravo’s Housewives do during each series intro.

Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, and Andy Cohen | Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

The contenders are:

Savannah Guthrie: “I like to ask the tough questions. Here’s one: Can money buy you, class?”

Jenna Bush Hager: “You know what I always say: Don’t judge a Bush by its cover.”

Craig Melvin: “As a journalist, I usually keep one ear to the ground, because I’m getting the other one pierced.”

Dylan Dreyer: “My forecast is always sunny — but cross me, and I’ll be waiting outside your window.”

Sheinelle Jones: “Wearing Chanel is nice, but being Sheinelle is the ultimate luxury.”

Willie Geist: “What’s my Sunday morning secret? A big, bold mug … filled with a big, bold sauvignon blanc.”

Al Roker: “I usually predict sunshine, but I always make it rain.”

Hoda Kotb: “I’m known for my inspirational quotes, but what you may not know is, they’re also known as plagiarism.”

Who did Andy Cohen pick for the best ‘Real Housewives’ tagline?

Cohen laughed and nodded along with each Today Show tagline delivery. But he said only two were Housewives-worthy. “I love it!” he told Kotb and Guthrie during an appearance on the Today Show.

Meet the Real Anchors of TODAY ? pic.twitter.com/Mx0joOk22x — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 14, 2022

“I will say there was a less PG version,” Guthrie said. Kotb said they “loved” the less PG version, but they couldn’t show it on TV.

Cohen chose the top two: “Roker and Sheinelle,” he said. Guthrie and Kotb agreed those two were the best Real Housewives taglines from the Today Show staff.

Andy dished a little ‘Real Housewives’ casting tea

Guthrie and Kotb wanted to know who was the top “legendary” Housewife, wondering perhaps if it was Bethenny Frankel. But Cohen wouldn’t play. “That’s an HR issue,” he said. “I can’t. It changes all the time.”

But Cohen would reveal the one trait Housewives casting agents look for in a new Housewife. “I think funny goes a long way,” he said. “I don’t think the Housewives would still be going 16 years later if there wasn’t a great sense of humor and originality and an ability to lead your life openly in front of the cameras. Those are all really great hallmarks.”

✨ @Andy Cohen is here!



He’s talking all about #BravoCon, what he looks for in Housewives, and more — trust us… you'll want to watch the whole thing ? pic.twitter.com/dcNfeX11PX — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 14, 2022

Cohen joined Kotb and Guthrie onstage during BravoCon 2022 and the Today Show duo grilled him on all the burning fan questions about the franchise. The Today Show team moderated the “Ask Andy” panel on Oct. 14 and everyone involved was thrilled just to be involved in BravoCon this year.

“It’s what we’ve been living for, 35,000 people descending on New York City!” Cohen said. “People have been waiting for this. We did it once. The tickets sold out in like a minute. No joke. And so now we really supersized it so that everybody is going to have an opportunity to come. It’s going to be incredible.”

