Andy Cohen Reveals Why Bethenny Frankel Wasn’t Invited to Join the ‘RHONY Legacy’ Cast

Instead of his guests, it was Andy Cohen who put in the hot seat on Watch What Happens Live over why Bethenny Frankel wasn’t invited to join The Real Housewives of New York City Legacy cast.

During the WWHL After Show, Jeff Lewis, who was a co-guest with Frankel, asked Cohen why Frankel wasn’t going to be on the RHONY Legacy series. Did Frankel agree with why Cohen didn’t invite her to join the spinoff show?

Bethenny isn’t friends with the ‘RHONY Legacy’ cast

Cohen said he was honest with Frankel from the beginning. “I texted her the day that it came out, because first of all, she lives in Connecticut,” he said. “She’s not friends with any of those women really.”

Andy Cohen, Bethenny Frankel |Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

“And also, I don’t think we could make a deal on any level,” Cohen added. “And I just think the train has left the station. I don’t think she wants to. I just think it’s not even a conversation. The day we announced it, I texted her as a courtesy to say, we’re announcing this if in any moment in the next universe you feel like there’s a conversation to be had, we should have it. But I knew …”

Bethenny appreciated hearing the ‘RHONY’ door was always open

“I will compliment you,” Frankel said to Cohen. “And it’s funny because I said this recently about you and Dorinda [Medley]. The fact that you know that I wouldn’t come back and you still say that the door is open, is very secure of you. And it was nice of Dorinda to say that too. It makes me feel important if that makes any sense.”

“I’m saying usually when people know that you’re not coming back, [they say] I don’t want them anyway,” she added.

“I remember when I went to your house to try to get you back on RHONY that time,” Cohen recalled. “And I knew this was like worth trying. I thought I had a good argument.”

But for RHONY Legacy, “I didn’t think when I said that on any level, I was like, this isn’t even a conversation,” Cohen said. “But as a producer, you at least want to put it out there.”

Who is on the ‘RHONY Legacy’ shortlist?

Cohen was clearly reading the room when it came to trying to cast Frankel on RHONY Legacy. She told Hollywood Life there probably wasn’t a price that would entice her to return to a Housewives series. Frankel added, there is “No price on happiness.”

But Frankel has “been approached by Bravo for many different things,” and is “still talking to them about one thing.” However, she emphasized that “it’s not Housewives or [The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip]”. Adding, they’ve been “great to me.”

No firm confirmation has been made for the RHONY Legacy cast, but Page Six suggested that Kelly Bensimon, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, and Jill Zarin are likely to return. Ramona Singer will not appear on the RHONY Legacy cast.

“I do not want to do the show any longer,” Singer told Page Six. “It’s not for me at this time.”

