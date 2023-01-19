Andy Murray’s Wife Kim Sears Dislikes Something the Wives of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal Don’t Enjoy Either

Andy Murray is one of the most successful British tennis players to ever step on the court. In September 2022, the Scottish-born athlete teamed up with more of the sport’s all-time greats including Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal for the Lavar Cup.

While they are some of the most famous athletes in the world, we don’t hear much from the women they are married to. That’s because Murray’s wife, like Nadal and Djokovic’s wives, have something in common beyond what their husbands do for a living. Here’s more about Kim Sears and what she dislikes that the partners of the other famous tennis stars aren’t fond of either.

When Murray and Kim Sears got married and how many children they have

Kim’s father, Nigel Sears, is a retired tennis player and coach who served as the head of women’s tennis at the Lawn Tennis Association from 2006 to 2011. Kim and Murray first met during the U.S. Open in 2005 and in 2006, she was seen accompanying him to a tennis match.

Murray and Kim dated for several years before getting engaged in 2014. On April 11, 2015, they tied the knot at the Dunblane Cathedral in Scotland. The groom sported a traditional kilt while the bride donned a Jenny Packham gown.

Ahead of the wedding, Murray told The Telegraph that Kim had done most of the wedding planning. “I’ve tried to help out when she has asked, but I haven’t been over-involved,” he admitted before adding, “I did all the food and cake tasting which I really enjoyed, although I didn’t think I was going to.”

Andy Murray and his wife, Kim Sears, attend the ‘Andy Murray Resurfacing’ world premiere | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

As Hello! noted, they have four children. The pair welcomed their first daughter Sophia Olivia Murray in 2016, followed by Edie Murray in 2017, and their first son Teddy Barron Murray in 2019. Kim then gave birth to the couple’s third daughter in March 2021.

Murray admitted that one of his children already has an interest in the sport he plays: “My eldest daughter plays tennis once a week and if she wanted to I’d be happy — but at their ages, it’s important to be doing stuff with their friends.”

What Kim has in common with the wives of other famous tennis players

Kim Murray, wife of Andy Murray holds a fan to her face during day 3 of the U.S. Open | Jean Catuffe/GC Images

Kim has more in common with the wives of some other famous tennis stars than just her husband’s job.

While Murray is used to playing on the big stage and under the bright lights, Kim prefers to stay out of the limelight.

“I know she doesn’t like that and doesn’t want that,” Murray previously told The New York Times. “We’ve never asked for this. It’s not something that she courts. She doesn’t like being in the newspapers, and people commenting on what she’s wearing and how she looks, and those sorts of things. That’s one of the things that I guess she’s also sacrificed, a little bit, for our relationship, and I appreciate that a lot.”

Nadal’s wife, Xisca Perello, as well as Djokovic’s wife, Jelena, also prefer to keep out of the headlines despite being married to the tennis superstars. Djokovic has flat-out stated that Jelena doesn’t enjoy being in the news, while Perello keeps a low profile and says she doesn’t even have social media accounts because she’s “not the famous one.”