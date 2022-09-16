Anfisa Nava Urges ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Stars To Boycott TLC — ‘Stop this Exploitation’

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Anfisa Arkhipchenko, née Nava, calls out TLC for exploiting cast members. She urges the current 90 Day Fiancé stars not to put up with exploitative treatment for such little pay.

Anfisa urges current ’90 Day Fiancé’ stars to leave the show

On September 13, Anfisa did a Q&A with her Instagram followers (via Reddit). One person asked her, “Everyone but you has returned to 90 day soon off. Why didn’t you go back?’ Check out Anfisa’s Instagram Story below:

“I know my worth and I wasn’t treated well or getting what I deserve,” Anfisa replies. The former 90 Day Finacé star then calls out TLC. “I don’t agree to be a clown for pennies on a dollar while the network makes millions.”

The fitness model wishes the other cast members would wake up to this realization. “[I] wish other people would do the same and stop this exploitation. But unfortunately for others, it’s their only way to make a living,” Anfisa concludes.

Anfisa hasn’t been on ’90 Day Fiancé’ since 2018

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Anfisa quickly became a fan favorite for her dry humor and her love of money. The Russian-born fitness model has since divorced her husband, Jorge Nava after he was sent to prison on charges related to drugs.

Jorge has since moved on and is now married with children. He also hasn’t been on the franchise much, except for one short segment on 90 Day: Bares All. However, Anfisa hasn’t been on the franchise since her initial run on the show in 2018.

Anfisa considered returning to ’90 Day Fiancé’

For years, 90 Day Fiancé fans have been begging Anfisa to return to the show, significantly as the show’s casting has worsened. And especially since the creation of 90 Day: The Single Life, fans were hoping she would jump on that train.

Anfisa told fans that she would consider returning to 90 Day Fiancé, under one condition. She replied to a fan asking her if she would ever return to the franchise: “If I got paid enough, sure, but that won’t happen.” Anfisa has been rebranding herself while distancing herself from the franchise.

Unfortunately, Anfisa is right — 90 Day Fiancé pays the lowest of all reality TV shows on air today. Perhaps more 90 Day Fiancé stars will boycott the show until they’re given a higher paycheck.

