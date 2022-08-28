Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton Had Sex in the Car On the Way to the ‘Gone In 60 Seconds’ Premiere

Actors Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton got married in 2000 and became one of the most high-profile couples in Hollywood at the time. The two actors’ relationship raised eyebrows throughout their time together, including wearing necklaces of vials containing each other’s blood and having sex moments before hitting the red carpet.

Angleina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton | S. Granitz/WireImage

Angelina Jolie starred in ‘Gone in 60 Seconds’

In June 2000, a month after Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton tied the knot, Jolie had a minor role in Gone in 60 Seconds, her first summer blockbuster. She played the mechanic ex-girlfriend of a car thief, played by Nicolas Cage.

The premiere for Gone in 60 Seconds was one of Jolie and Thornton’s first public outings together, and one of their most recognizable to this day.

Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton had sex on the way to the ‘Gone in 60 Seconds’ premiere

At the Gone in 60 Seconds premiere, Jolie and Thornton were taking the PDA to the extreme as they kept kissing in front of the paparazzi and appeared happy to have their private life be consumed by others.

On the red carpet, a reporter for MTV News asked the couple about the most exciting thing they’d ever done, “individually or together.” Thornton was blunt with his answer.

“I think it was today. My favorite one in a car was today, just before we got here,” he said. “You want me to be honest with you? We f***ed in the car on the way here.”

After revealing that they’d gotten it on in the car just minutes before walking the red carpet for Jolie’s movie premiere, the couple continued to kiss and cuddle with each other.

Their marriage was short but intense

That same month, Jolie and Thornton were the cover stars of an issue of Us Weekly that delved into their life together. In the interview, they spoke about the depth of their love for each other.

Their love was enough to have a physical effect on Jolie. “The other day we were mentioning how I needed to get one of those heart monitors on me because I’m convinced I’m going to have a heart attack,” she said. “He kissed me the other day and I nearly fainted. I swear on my family’s lives. I nearly fell over.”

She also implied that they spent most of their time together getting frisky, as they had on the way to the Gone in 60 Seconds premiere. “It’s amazing that we actually leave the room – ever. But you know what? It’s beautiful and I think I’m going to die every few minutes. Then I feel so complete and safe and warm and in love and then I just feel like I’m on fire and I’m so excited and I didn’t know I could feel that through my entire body,” she said.

Thornton, meanwhile, agreed. “Sex for us is almost too intense.”

In the end, the couple were only together for two years, separating in 2002 and finalizing their divorce in 2003.

