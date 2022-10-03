Angelina Jolie Once Felt Fidelity Wasn’t Necessary in a Relationship While Dating Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie once had her own opinions and beliefs in regards to relationships. At one point, the Oscar-winner felt that fidelity wasn’t initially the most important trait when being with a partner.

Jolie has found herself involved in controversies regarding celebrity affairs a couple of times. She met her second husband, Billy Bob Thornton, in 1999 on the set of the film Pushing Tin. That same year, Thornton was already romantically involved in a relationship with Jurassic Park alum Laura Dern.

Dern alleged that after she left to do her own movie, but when she came back she suddenly realized she wasn’t in a relationship anymore.

“I left our home to work on a movie, and while I was away, my boyfriend got married, and I’ve never heard from him again,” she once told Talk (via ABC News).

Much later on, after marrying and divorcing Thornton, Jolie would enter an intimate relationship with Brad Pitt. Before their relationship was solidified, however, some accused Jolie of sleeping with Pitt while he was still married to Jennifer Aniston. But Jolie has asserted that not only was that far from the case, but she’d never be able to sleep with a married man.

“To be intimate with a married man, when my own father cheated on my mother, is not something I could forgive,” she once told Marie Claire (via Today). “I could not, could not look at myself in the morning if I did that.”

Angelina Jolie once felt that fidelity wasn’t necessary in a relationship

Although Jolie might not have engaged in affairs with married men, the Eternals star didn’t hold fidelity in the highest regard. In an interview with German magazine Das Neue, translated by The Telegraph, Jolie opened up further about her beliefs in relationships.

To her, fidelity wasn’t exactly the most important piece of a relationship. And if anything, it could be a bit inhibiting in certain circumstances.

“I doubt that fidelity is absolutely essential for a relationship. It’s worse to leave your partner and talk badly about him afterwards,” she once allegedly said. “Neither Brad nor I have ever claimed that living together means to be chained together. We make sure that we never restrict each other.”

Angelina Jolie once joked that she’s picky with her dating partners

Initially, Jolie’s relationship with Pitt seemed to go the distance. But the couple would call it quits after marrying for two years. Afterward, the Tomb Raider actor confided that she had a bit of trouble adjusting to the single life again.

“I don’t enjoy being single,” she once told The Telegraph. “It’s not something I wanted. There’s nothing nice about it. It’s just hard. Sometimes maybe it appears I am pulling it all together, but really I am just trying to get through my days. Emotionally it’s been a very difficult year and I have had some other health issues. So my health is something I have to monitor.”

In an interview with E!’s Daily Pop, Jolie once joked that her high dating standards played a part in her being single.

“I probably have a very long list [of ‘nos’]. I’ve been alone for a long time now,” she quipped.

