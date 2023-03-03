Angelina Jolie Once Tried Banning Her Kids From Seeing 1 of Her Most Violent Movies

Angelina Jolie has starred in many films over the years. But there was one film in her extensive filmography that she felt might have been too much even for her children.

Angelina Jolie’s children have already watched many of their mother’s movies

Given how popular of a movie star Jolie is, it seems inevitable that her children would come across her films sooner or later. According to Jolie herself, her children have already been exposed to a decent chunk of her filmography. One film they found especially entertaining was watching their parents collaborate for the first time in Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

“The older ones recently saw Mr. and Mrs. Smith and I think they thought it was the funniest thing they’d ever seen,” Jolie once said at a press conference according to Hello. “Watching your parents fight as spies is some kind of strange fantasy.”

Jolie’s kids also had a chance to see their mother in the Tomb Raider movies. This created some confusion for some of her younger children who believed Jolie was her Tomb Raider character Lara Croft.

“My littlest one, Knox, sees Tomb Raider and thinks that Mommy can do all those things,” she continued. [Maleficent] is one I’m the most excited about because I think it’s one we can all see and that they’re really going to like.”

Angelina Jolie once tried banning her kids from seeing the movie ‘Salt’

Jolie’s Salt was a 2010 action thriller starring the megastar as CIA agent Evelyn Salt. It was a film that gave her the opportunity to play a contemporary and complex female anti-hero. But her real-life role as a mother of several children greatly influenced the feature. In one of the prior drafts of the movie, Evelyn Salt was supposed to be a mother. But Jolie had the character’s child written out entirely.

“I just didn’t feel that a woman would have a child in that position. And that if a woman had a child, I think it would be very hard for us not to imagine her kind of holding onto that child through the entire film.” she once told Cinemablend. “You know, because it would just become all about the child. Which is strange, but I think audiences would allow a man to have a child and the child be with the wife back at home, but it would be very, very difficult to see a woman not be 100% focused on her child.”

Her instincts as a mother is also one of the reasons why Jolie has tried discouraging her family from seeing the movie. Although PG-13, Salt can be a more violent film than the likes of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, tackling more serious subject matter. And there were some scenes she thought her kids wouldn’t be able to handle.

“I think it’s very hard for them to see someone trying to kill their mom, even if she wins,” Jolie once said according to Access about the flick.

What Angelina Jolie’s kids won’t let her do despite her history as an action star

Being in so many action movies, Jolie has been known to occasionally do her own stunts. But as the actor gets older, her kids seem to become more worried about Jolie physically exerting herself.

“We were on the trampoline the other day, and the children said, ‘No, mom, don’t do that. You’ll hurt yourself,'” she once said in an interview with Vogue. “And I thought, ‘God, isn’t that funny?’ There was a day I was an action star, and now the kids are telling me to get off the trampoline because I’ll hurt myself.'”