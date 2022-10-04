Angelina Jolie ‘Was Trying Really Hard Not to Cry’ at ‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider’ Merchandise

In 2001, Angelina Jolie was a rising star with a reputation for acting a little strange and getting into trouble. But despite that, a director wanted her to star in his film bringing a video game character to life. Jolie took on the lead role in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, and the movie’s success was one of the turning points in her career that set her on the path to the A-list star she is today. But she wasn’t always happy with the depiction.

How Angelina Jolie ended up in ‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider’

Angelina Jolie and star of 2001 movie, “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” directed by Simon West. | Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

When Jolie landed the role of Lara Croft, she was only 24 years old. She hadn’t yet become the superstar she is today, but she was well known. However, what she was known for was being a Hollywood wild child.

According to People, this slightly out-of-control aura was part of what won her the role. Director Simon West said that her reputation was exactly what was needed to bring Lara Croft to the big screen.

“This troubled and dangerous aspect in her reputation actually helped the character,” West explained.

Jolie knew that the studio executives had reservations about her, so she offered to take daily drug tests to prove that she was serious about the job. They agreed, and she dutifully submitted to screening every day during filming.

The risky move to cast Jolie was worth it for everyone. The movie was a success, debuting at No. 1 at the box office in 2001. It went on to bring in $274 million and launched Jolie into the next level of fame.

When Jolie saw the merchandise, she nearly cried

E! Online reports that Jolie was determined to accurately portray the video game hero, and she threw herself into the role. In fact, she worked so hard at it that she even injured herself.

“I got dirty, scratched and burnt—but those were great problems to have, because I felt like I was actually her in a certain way,” she explained.

But if she felt like Lara when she was acting, she didn’t have the same reaction when she saw how she was portrayed in the merchandise. She had agreed to wear a padded bra for the costume, but she didn’t want the character to be oversexualized. She felt that Lara’s strength was sexy, more than her other assets. But when she saw her image on the advertising, she was upset.

“I was trying really hard not to cry,” she said. “It was, ‘Why has someone superimposed a gun right in between my legs?’ or ‘My breasts are big enough—why are they enhanced that much bigger?’ I don’t like seeing her in that position. She’s so much like me.”

She may have wanted to dial back the overt sexiness, but audiences loved it. The movie was a huge hit.

She set a high bar for the second movie

The success of the first movie quickly led to talk of a sequel. As much as Angelina Jolie loved being a part of the first Tomb Raider, she had some requirements if she was going to return to the role.

“They are writing another one,” she said shortly after the first movie was released. “If we can make it a hundred times better, then we will do it.”

They managed to meet her expectations, and in 2003, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider–The Cradle of Life was released. The second film didn’t do quite as well at the box office, only grossing $156 million. But it got even better reviews than the first installment.

And Jolie had officially moved from the “wild child” list to the A-list.

RELATED: Daniel Craig Once Called Starring in Angelina Jolie’s ‘Tomb Raider’ the ‘Worst Mistake I’ve Made’