Angelina Jolie’s Argument Scenes With Brad Pitt in ‘By the Sea’ Once Took an Uncomfortable Turn

Ex-couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt once co-starred alongside each other in the 2015 movie By the Sea. But things took a slight turn when the script called for their characters to argue with each other. It was a segment that became uncomfortable for everyone involved.

How many films have Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie done together?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie | Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

The former mega-star couple only appeared in two movies together. The first was the well-known 2005 spy thriller Mr. and Mrs. Smith, and the second was By the Sea. The latter film tackled some rough subject matter focusing on the dissolution of Pitt and Jolie’s in-film marriage. Despite the topic of the film, however, Jolie wanted to do the movie out of a desire to work with her husband again.

“It should have been good for us,” Jolie once said on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast. “To be honest, I wanted to work with him because we had met working together and we worked together well. And even though it was a challenging role, we’d matured and I wanted us to do some serious work together and I wanted to see him do that kind of work.”

Jolie also wanted to work with Pitt on the project was because she thought it would be benefit their marriage.

“I thought it would be a good way for us to communicate,” she said.

Angelina Jolie once shared that her argument scenes with Brad Pitt in ‘By the Sea’ took a turn for the worse

Although Jolie originally felt By the Sea would benefit their marriage, she believed a tension had been created in the film. The Tomb Raider star asserted that the movie wasn’t the source of this tension, but it still managed to carry on after the film.

“It was something that we were dealing — things happen for different reasons. Why did I write that exact piece? Why did we feel the way we did when we made it? I’m not sure,” she said.

In a 2015 interview with DGA, Jolie also opened up about how challenging her argument scenes with Jolie could sometimes be. So much so their fight scenes were not just uncomfortable for her and Pitt, but also for everyone around them.

“I’d be directing myself and him in a scene where we’re having a fight, and I’d be pulling out the parts [of him] that have an aggression toward me or when you’re frustrated with each other—it was very heavy,” she said. “We kept joking that all of the crew felt like they were living in a house where the parents were fighting and you don’t know where to stand or where to look.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt once called the ‘By the Sea’ script ‘the worst idea’

Pitt and Jolie already knew there would be some danger involved when making the film. But the ex-couple were driven by their artistic passion, which would urge them to make the film despite their reservations.

“We even called it the ‘worst idea,'” Jolie once told Vogue about the movie. “As artists we wanted something that took us out of our comfort zones. Just being raw actors. It’s not the safest idea. But life is short.”

Jolie also felt confident doing the film because of the stability of their marriage at the time.

“Brad and I have our issues, but if the characters’ were even remotely close to our problems we couldn’t have made the film,” she added.

RELATED: Angelina Jolie or Billy Bob Thornton — Who’s Been Married More Times?