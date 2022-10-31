Angelina Pivarnick Addresses Being at the Same Atlantic City Hotel as Ex Chris Larangeira

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick and her ex-husband Chris Larangeira were at the same Atlantic City, New Jersey casino over the weekend. Many fans took to Reddit to discuss the former couple’s whereabouts, some questioning whether or not they were together. Here’s what Angelina had to say about the matter.

Angelina Pivarnick was in Atlantic City Halloweekend 2022

The Jersey Shore star spent some time in Atlantic City, New Jersey over the weekend before the Halloween holiday. She created a reel on Instagram promoting the bars and restaurants she visited at the Ocean Casino Resort during her stay.

“Come check out the best place to eat in @theoceanac,” Angelina captioned the reel. “It’s called @serendipity3ac. Look at these drinks and the ambiance is sooo fun. The food is delicious and the staff is awesome and sooo fun. Come take pics in front of their beautiful flower wall also. I love this place. Let me know what you all think you will love it I promise.”

‘Jersey Shore’ fans speculate about Chris Larangeria being at the same Atlantic City resort

According to his Instagram Stories, Chris was also at the Ocean Casino Resort over the weekend. “More poison,” he captioned a photo of a drink cup with the hotel’s name on it.

“Angelina and Chris back together?” one Redditor presumed. “Chris’ cup says ‘Ocean Casino Resort’ and Angelina has a Ocean Casino Resort hashtag on her recent IG post.”

“Exes meet up and have sex,” another Redditor pointed out in the comments. “I’ve been there myself. Never wanted to get back together though. Just needed the comfort of someone I once loved.”

Angelina Pivarnick claims Chris was ‘trying to pick up 21-year-olds’

Contrary to what some Jersey Shore fans believe, Angelina and Chris weren’t in Atlantic City together over the weekend. “I wonder why he was staying at the same hotel as me,” she replied to a fan comment on her reel post.

In another reply, Angelina claimed Chris was “sitting at that bar all day trying to pick up 21-year-olds” (via Reddit). “Meanwhile he’s living a lie and telling the world a big lie about his life.”

Angelina has long been teasing how the truth about Chris will come out. “ALL HE DOES IS LIE AND I’M AT MY BREAKING POINT!!!” she wrote over a screenshot of Chris’ Instagram video in July 2022 (via Reddit). “He isn’t telling the truth but I’m going to post an article and that should do the trick.” However, that article remains to be seen.

Angelina and Chris finalized their divorce in May 2022

Angelina and Chris’ relationship was heavily documented throughout Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, including their divorce. Despite Angelina being the first to file for divorce in January 2021, she never served Chris the papers. He filed in January 2022 and it was finalized in May.

As Angelina admitted during the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation reunion special, she has been talking to “another Vinny from Staten Island.” At publication, it is unclear if she is still speaking with this other Vinny.