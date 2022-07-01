Angelina Pivarnick Admits She ‘Slept in Bed’ With Luis ‘Potro’ Caballero While Filming ‘All Star Shore’

Angelina Pivarnick opens up about Luis “Potro” Caballero in the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 episode “Spill the Tea.” Find out what the MTV star had to say about filming All Star Shore with Luis amid a rough patch in her marriage to Chris Larangeira.

Angelina Pivarnick and Luis ‘Potro’ compete in ‘All Star Shore’

MTV brought together cast members from shows like Geordie Shore, Love is Blind, and RuPaul’s Drag Race to compete in the ultimate party competition series, All Star Shore. Angelina and Luis, who starred in Acapulco Shore, filmed the reality show in Gran Canaria, Spain at the end of 2021. All Star Shore premiered on June 29 on Paramount+.

Angelina Pivarnick bonded with Luis while filming ‘All Star Shore’

During the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation episode “Spill the Tea,” Deena Cortese talks with Angelina at length about filming All Star Shore. Naturally, she asks about Luis, too.

“Please, we need to keep this in my home,” Angelina says in the episode. She fills Deena in about the things Chris Larangeira texted her before she left, which included “I hope you die in a plane crash.”

“I leave on bad terms with [Chris],” Angelina elaborates. “So this guy Luis, he was on the show obviously the whole time. He would talk to me — he was very sweet and nice to me, but I was very good, just blowing him off.”

She continued: “But then when he made me food, I was like, ‘Oh damn.’ Nobody makes me chicken quesadillas.”

Angelina says she ‘slept in the bed’ with Luis ‘Potro’ Caballero

Angelina’s conversation with Deena continues: “He was making me laugh … and he was also giving me compliments. So the time went on and he was like, ‘Can you sleep here?’ I slept in the bed with him.”

Angelina admits she enjoyed the attention she was getting from Luis and how it made her feel special. Later in her conversation with Deena, Angelina says she didn’t tell Chris about Luis.

When her All Star Shore co-star asked if she wanted to come to Mexico to ring in 2022, she went. “We didn’t hook up,” Angelina clarifies. “We cuddled; it was like something I’ve never had.”

Luis talks about ‘making love’ in ‘Spill the Tea’ episode of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’

Before Deena leaves Angelina’s house, Angelina gets a FaceTime from Luis. “Hi my babe,” Angelina says.

Then, Deena takes over. “I have so many things to talk to you about!” Deena tells Luis. “My first question is you really do truly care for Angelina?”

“Yeah, I really like her and I want to take care of her,” he replies. Deena’s final question: “Did you and Angelina ever have sex?” Angelina runs away from the conversation and screams: “F*** my life!”

“I have a bad connection now,” Luis jokes, adding: “It’s not called sex, it’s called making love.” Angelina addressed Luis directly: “You f***ing told her I had sex with you; what’s wrong with you?”

Chris filed for divorce in January 2022. Watch new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

