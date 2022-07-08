Angelina Pivarnick Allegedly Had Two-Year Relationship With ‘Old Bridge’ and Leaked the Audio of Her Roommates’ Wedding Speech

The speech Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Deena Cortese gave at Angelina Pivarnick’s 2019 wedding has resurfaced, Jersey Shore fans. So have the reality TV star’s alleged ties to Joe “Old Bridge” Tarallo. Here’s the tea Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino got from “Old Bridge” and Chris Larangeira in the July 7 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi, Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley, and Deena Cortese | MTV

‘Old Bridge’ told Mike Sorrentino he had a relationship with Angelina Pivarnick for two years

Angelina and “Old Bridge” allegedly began hanging out in the summer of 2020. “We had thought Angelina had a side piece and she claimed it was just a friend,” Mike tells the cameras in the episode. “[‘Old Bridge’] wanted to let us know it was true. In fact, he had an affair with Angelina for about two years.”

In the episode, Mike tells his wife Lauren Sorrentino that “Old Bridge” reached out to him on social media. “Apparently ‘Old Bridge’ got a little salty that she’s got a second piece in another country,” Mike tells his wife. Angelina formed a friendship with Luis “Potro” Caballero while they were filming All Star Shore.

Mike continues: “What happened was the side piece in America became besties with the husband. They exchanged stories and they both contacted me the same day.”

According to Mike, “Old Bridge” sent him photos, videos, and text messages confirming his and Angelina’s relationship. A few hours later, Chris called with even more information regarding Angelina.

Chris Larangeira claims Angelina Pivarnick leaked the speech audio from their wedding

As revealed in the episode, Mike recorded his call with Chris fearing no one would believe him. “I didn’t want people to think that I was spreading lies so I was like, ‘F*** this s***, I’m gonna record this,'” Mike says to the cameras.

“She did leak the f***ing video of the f***ing speech,” Chris says on the call. “She leaked it bro. I was there when she called the f***ing people. An anonymous source. She leaked it to play the victim. ‘Oh my God. They f***in’ abused me at my own wedding!’ F*** you, b****.”

Now, Mike believes Angelina wasn’t being truthful about leaking the wedding speech and causing the drama that came along with it. Mike quickly informed the rest of the roommates about the situation, because once you tell him, you tell them.

Angelina Pivarnick once claimed her manager leaked the audio

During a heated conversation on Jenny McCarthy’s Sirius XM show, the speech audio came up. According to Angelina, her manager Rob Spano was responsible for leaking it.

“If you didn’t post or sell the audio —” Jenni started. Angelina interjected: “I didn’t sell the audio.”

“Your manager did,” Farley clarified, adding: “If you would have let it play out nine months later for the [fans] to see [on television,] none of this would have happened.”

Angelina’s wedding speech resurfaced drama among the ‘Jersey Shore’ roommates

When news broke about Angelina allegedly leaking the audio in February 2022, the women of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation addressed Angelina on Twitter. “Just stop @angelinamtvjs,” Jenni tweeted. “Your own husband told us you did this … please just stop.” Mike replied to the tweet with a GIF of himself removing sunglasses in shock from season 2 of Jersey Shore.

Just stop @angelinamtvjs your own husband told us you did this… please just stop https://t.co/YC60HrrPL6 — JWOWW (@JENNIWOWW) February 16, 2022

“Damn this hurts,” Nicole said in another tweet. “I had to take a mental break from this show because I truly thought I ruined her wedding and hurt her. We’ve all been there for her trying to make things right and this s*** hurts.”

Damn this hurts. I had to take a mental break from this show because i truly thought i ruined her wedding and hurt her. We’ve all been there for her trying to make things right and this shit hurts. https://t.co/XWIiW7No2s — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) February 16, 2022

Deena also addressed the news in a since-deleted tweet. “To think she swore on her animals’ lives she didn’t leak it,” she said. “I feel like this friendship we have has been based on a lie. I’ve been there for her and now I know she deliberately did something to hurt me. Makes me sad. Unfortunately I know the source [and] know it is in fact true.”

At publication, it’s unclear how this Jersey Shore: Family Vacation storyline will impact the roommates. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for updates.

Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on MTV every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

