Angelina Pivarnick Calls Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino out for ‘Stirring the Pot’ in El Paso Episode of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’

The “pot stirring” continues in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation “El Paso (Part 1).” Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino spills more tea about Angelina Pivarnick’s alleged infidelity and her involvement in leaking the wedding speech. Find out what Angelina had to say about it.

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino has information about Angelina Pivarnick’s alleged ‘side pieces’

In last week’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Mike shared information he received about Angelina from Joe “Old Bridge” Tarallo and Chris Larangeira. “Old Bridge” claimed he and Angelina had a relationship for two years; Chris said Angelina leaked the audio of the roommates’ wedding speech.

In “El Paso (Part 1),” Mike elaborates on his sources’ stories. “The guy, ‘Old Bridge,’ he said that he had a relationship with Angelina for about two to two and a half years,” Mike says in the episode.

“The doorbell video guy,” Pauly DelVecchio clarifies. “Yes,” Mike clarifies, continuing:

“A year later, she eventually got with some guy Luis [‘Potro’ Caballero]. The original side piece found out that Angelina had a second side piece. Eventually, ‘Old Bridge’ called [Chris] and was like, ‘Yo, I’m sick and tired of this.’ You just can’t make this s*** up. They sent me tons of receipts — videos, tons of incriminating stuff.” Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino, ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’

Mike has yet to reveal these receipts on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. However, he and Angelina encourage fans to “keep watching” to see how the story plays out.

“Well this is quite a situation,” Mike tweeted during the episode. “But the truth will prevail.”

Angelina calls Mike Sorrentino out during ‘El Paso (Part 1)’ episode of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’

As Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 16 aired, Angelina was live tweeting. “Stirring the pot @ItsTheSituation,” she said in a tweet, which included the middle finger emoji. “Unreal.” In another tweet, she wrote:

“I don’t know about [you] guys but @ItsTheSituation the old Mike is coming out of his body more and more each day. It makes me have deja vu a little. Jesus here we go.” Angelina Pivarnick, Twitter

She’s referring to Mike’s persona from the original Jersey Shore. He had a penchant for causing drama in the house.

Angelina Pivarnick admits she had ‘FOMO’ while ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ cast was filming in El Paso

Another point Angelina made on Twitter while Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 16 aired was that she had “FOMO” — Fear Of Missing Out. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino, Mike, and Pauly flew out to Texas in the spring of 2022. Photos of the cast started circulating in early March 2022, but Angelina was no where to be found.

I must admit I have fomo. U wanted to go on atvs #JSFamilyVacation — Angelina Marie (@angelinamtvjs) July 15, 2022

The series makes it seem like she stayed back because of Mike’s “pot stirring,” but she was also recovering from a rhinoplasty, so that could have been part of the reason she stayed behind. Regardless, Angelina said she had “FOMO” and wanted to go on the ATVs the cast rode in “El Paso (Part 1).”

There’s still time for Angelina to show up in El Paso — when a fan tweeted about her doing so, she said “keep watching” (via Twitter). Tune in next Thursday at 8 p.m. ET to find out.

