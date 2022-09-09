Angelina Pivarnick Meets a New ‘Vinny From Staten Island’ on Instagram

Angelina Pivarnick has a thing for men named Vinny. She hooked up with Vinny Guadagnino in season 2 of the original Jersey Shore, but amid her divorce from Chris Larangeira, Angelina spoke to another Vinny as revealed in the “Dren” episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5.

Angelina Pivarnick | Presley Ann/Getty Images for MTV

Angelina is talking to another ‘Vinny from Staten Island’

In previous episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Angelina’s “side pieces” have been a hot topic of discussion. First, there was Joe “Old Bridge” Tarallo. Then came Luis “Potro” Caballero, who Angelina met while she was filming All Star Shore. Now, there’s another Vinny in her life.

“Wait, time out — she’s FaceTiming a guy at her house in the garage,” Deena Cortese announced in the episode prior. This week, Lauren Sorrentino asks the first letter of this mystery man’s name, to which Angelina replies: “V.” Lauren immediately guessed Vinny.

“Of course it is,” Jersey Shore Vinny interjects. “Just admit it girl, you want this D.”

Later in the episode, Jenni “JWoww” Farley asks more questions. “So, who’s Vinny from Staten Island? Is he a good lay or is he a good person?”

“He’s actually both,” Angelina replies, mentioning how “jacked” he is. “I’m not at that point of seeing a future with anyone right now,” she added. “I’m gonna enjoy myself.”

As Angelina explains to Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, she met the mystery Vinny on Instagram. “He’s only 19,” she adds, much to Chris Buckner’s disbelief. Other than these few details, Angelina didn’t say much about her mystery guy.

Angelina’s marriage to Chris Larangeira ended in January 2022

In January 2022, Chris filed for divorce from the reality TV star. According to The Sun, the divorce was finalized on May 29, 2022.

However, Angelina allegedly owes her ex-husband money. On June 23, Chris filed that Angelina “failed to live up to the terms of their agreement.” The Sun reports: “Angelina will pay Christopher the sum of $22,000, which represents his 50% share of the monies gifted to the parties for their wedding.”

